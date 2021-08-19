Lake George, will be alive with activities Aug. 21 - 22. Two days of fun for the whole family whether watching or enjoying the Antique and Classic Tractor Pull, or viewing the many rocks, gems, fossils, and surprises at the Gem and Mineral Show, or sitting down for a great Spaghetti Dinner with entertainment and a chance to bid on some awesome offerings at an auction at the Lake George Fire Protection District.
This year marks the 25th Anniversary of the Lake George Antique and Classic Tractor Pull in remembrance of beloved Bob and Pat Gilley. This two-day event starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, weigh in is from 8 - 10 a.m. On Sunday, weigh in is from 8 - 9 a.m. with the pull starting at 10 a.m.
The event is hosted by the Arkansas Valley Flywheelers at the Lake George Community Park just off Highway 24 in central Lake George. Lunch and drinks will be available and there is also free Dry Camping at the park. For more information call Ed Adams at 719-748-8383.
Whether you are an amateur rock hound, a hobbyist, a professional geologist, or just looking for a great deal on some gem stone or wire gold jewelry this is the place to be. The Gem and Mineral Show runs Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting. The show will be next to the Lake George Post Office and is free and open to the public.
Free parking is located adjacent to the show. The club offers several thousands of dollars for scholarships each year from the proceeds. Any Park or Teller County student heading to college with a major in the earth sciences or geology is encouraged to apply.
Club members will be on hand to answer questions, such as mineral or gemstone identity, value or even suggest cutting techniques for any specimens you might have.
On Sunday, head over to Station One on the corner of Highway 24 and County Road 90, 4:30 - 8 p.m. for a complete Spaghetti Dinner, which includes salad, spaghetti with home-made sauce, garlic bread, choice of dessert, and drinks. Donations are accepted. Eat in the bay and be entertained by Cowgirl Tricia and there will be ambulances and helicopters making appearances. Check out the awesome articles for auction at https://www.32auctions.com/lgfpd.
This is the annual fundraiser for LGFPD who protects the community 24/7 in all weather conditions with their four stations strategically located through-out the district. LGFPD is 99% volunteer and boasts 24 responders; 23 volunteers, which include one Junior Firefighter and one reservist.
The chief is included, except she is paid. Of the 24, six are EMTs, seven are Emergency Responders (EMR), and 11 are First Responders with Basic Life Support and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Certification. Besides having many of the volunteers trained and certified in a variety of medical procedures, these men and women are qualified in all aspects of firefighting, both structure and wildland. Come support them in gratitude for their efforts in protecting the district.
Come to Lake George and enjoy all the activities, not to mention the scenery and friendliness of the community.
