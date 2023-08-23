The Wild Horse Reservoir is a reservoir that is being planned in Park County about six miles west of Spinney Reservoir near Hartsel by the Aurora Government in order to provide the City of Aurora with municipal water for 400,000 residents. Letters with offers to purchase land from current private owners near Hartsel went out in May this year from the Wild Horse Reservoir project managers.
“We sent out letters and amicable offers to all landowners that are impacted by the footprint and our operational buffer,” Greg Baker, public relations manager for the City of Aurora, on the project said “The letters went out around May 19th.”
Baker continued.
“We want to work with all landowners amicably and have been very pleased with the response so far. We want to explore all avenues to avoid the need for eminent domain.”
“The letters only had an introductory paragraph stating that Aurora is planning and designing a reservoir for future water storage in Park County and that we are acquiring real property needed for the project. The rest of the letter spells out our market-based offer. “
Communication with landowners has gone smoothly, with one exception where the property had recently sold, which resulted in a communications challenge with the new owners.
“We have met with the new owners and are currently working out a solution,” Baker said.
Reservoir Progress
“We are in the middle of doing our field investigations drilling boreholes to analyze the geologic makeup of the ground beneath the reservoir footprint,” Baker said.
Baker’s team added the following update:
“The geotechnical investigations, which began on June 6, are to support the design work for the dams and pipeline will take about five months to complete.”
“Planned work for 2023 includes about 70 borings along the inlet and outlet pipelines. The inlet pipeline alignment is more than two miles long; the outlet pipeline is about nine miles long. The entire drilling program is planned to be more than 20,000 linear feet of borings along the dam alignments and for borrow investigations. Three drilling crews will be used for the geotechnical investigations.”
“Previous investigations for the project included enough geotechnical explorations to support the feasibility design for the dam and facilities. The investigations this summer and fall will provide design level geotechnical information to support key engineering aspects of the project.”
No new water rights are included in this project. The water source is the Otero Pipeline, which currently conveys water from Aurora’s Arkansas and Colorado River rights. Those rights are conveyed directly to Spinney Mountain Reservoir.
The reservoir is being evaluated for a size of up to 93,000 ft. and is expected to be completed by the end of this decade.
Recreational activities such as boating and fishing are mentioned on the Aurora government reservoir website, but no confirmations or specific plans are mentioned at this time.
More information about the Wild Horse Reservoir can be found at the website: wildhorsereservoir.org.
