At the Aug. 9 Guffey Community Charter School’s board of directors meeting, the first of the new school year, the board approved the agenda and the minutes from the June 28 email special meeting. The board had to table voting to approve the minutes from the June 14 regular and executive session meeting for lack of a quorum.
The board approved the consent agenda, even though the accountant’s house had been struck by lightening, had no internet and could not send the financial reports to Kelli Maguire, new school administrator. Maguire asked the board what financial reports should be included in her report and how she should send them to the board. The board agreed they wanted the financial reports sent to them as an attachment in PDF form. At the September meeting the board will get the financial reports for June, July and August.
The board acknowledged receipt of the board self-monitoring reports and board president Chris Peterson made two motions to revise Governance Policies 14 and 16, for the first reading. The second reading of the policy revisions will be at the September meeting.
GP-14 revisions include board candidates need to attend four board meetings before elections; change board terms from 2 – 4 years; and board elections every other year rather than every year.
GP-16 revisions to specify where the public meeting schedule will be posted; and the school website will be the primary posting site.
The last two board members, Dean Wilson and Amy Owen, read and signed the newly required state board of office oath, which Peterson will scan and email to the county.
“This new Colorado Revised Statute was good for charter schools,” said Peterson. “ It showed that charter schools were the same as other public schools.”
Maguire said that she was in contact with the Guffey businesses to schedule events for the coming school year and said that she was going to have a meeting with Southern Park County Fire Protection District Fire Chief Red Stahly to discuss school fire drills and go over the school evacuation plan, which she just updated.
“The school will be having some of their old events like the ever-popular Halloween Parade, but they were open to having some new events as well,” said Maguire.
The locksmiths are coming to install new locks and master cylinders on all eight outside doors using funds raised at this year’s Pie Palooza. Hopefully, the two downstairs doors, the annex doors and inside doors will be done next year.
The bus has passed its inspection for this year, but Maguire had a hard time finding someone to do that. Board member Wilson said that he knew someone who could probably inspect and pass the school bus for next year.
So far, there are 22 students this year: 13 in grades 1 – 4 and 9 in grades 5 – 8 with no kindergarten students yet. School enrollment was August 10, so maybe more students signed up.
The school will probably continue their hydroponic tower gardens this year, which need to be tended to every day, but they will most likely not have chickens as planned.
The administrators report to the community is due out for the September meeting. This is a report about what the school did last year and goes home to the families and parents with the students in their “ponies.” The report will also be posted on the school website: www.guffeyschool.org.
The October meeting is the school open house, which needs to be planned at the September meeting.
Board members present were Lawrence Epps, Chris Peterson, Amy Owen and Dean Wilson, chair. Ashley Stone had an excused absence.
The meeting adjourned at 6:19 p.m.
Everyone is welcome to attend the public school board meetings which are held the second Wednesday of the month at 5:30 p.m.
Remember, school starts August 21.
