This is the first in a new weekly addition to The Flume entitled “One-on-one.” Each week, a Park County resident will be selected to candidly discuss random topics of interest with the editor.
This week’s conversation is with Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw, who is rapidly nearing the completion of his first four-year term in that capacity.
Question: With regards to well-documented staff shortages within the Park County Sheriff’s Office, how has the summer gone, and what have been some of the department’s biggest challenges and successes in recent months?
Response: Well, we still only have funding for a 12-hour coverage schedule, which presents obvious challenges. But we have been responding to calls twenty-four/seven with the use of on-call deputies. On days when deputies work, they remain on-call from 9 p.m.-9 a.m. While it is definitely a trying schedule for those deputies, they have done an outstanding job.
Question: Has there been any change in the county’s ability to increase pay for Park County deputies?
Response: No, the situation is still much the same as it has been. Competition with neighboring counties that pay their deputies much more than what we pay in Park County, workforce availability and the high cost of housing within the county are still the primary issues for our deputies and their families.
Question: How is security for schools looking for the 2022-2023 academic year?
Response: Very good. We have school resource officers in the Platte Canyon School District at both Platte Canyon High School and Deer Creek Elementary. South Park has its own school resource officers, as does Lake George. We have been doing additional training and have been evaluating the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting in concert with a variety of state and federal agencies. We all have an understanding here in Park County about responsibilities and procedures in the event of a school shooting. I was also happy to see that the South Park School District had a new security system installed recently, and that the new system is very fast and would be able to communicate very quickly with law enforcement in the event of an emergency.
Question: Has it been nice not to have issued a single fire ban this summer, thanks to an abundance of rainfall?
Response: It has been a welcome change from last summer, that’s for sure. But our fire experts tell me that much of the green vegetation we see now turns brown in the fall to make conditions ideal for wildfires. So we’ll keep our fingers crossed and stay prepared.
