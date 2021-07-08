There is a lot of chatter these days about inflation.
“The price of meat is going up; ribeye went from $14.99 a pound $18.99 a pound,” said Brandon Atha, general manager of Prather’s Market.
“Prices are going up and there are shortages on some things such as plastic, said Dale Fitting, owner of the Silver Scoop Creamery.
“We are seeing an increase in food items such as milk, and it’s much more expensive to drive and pick up items for the store due to the higher gas prices,” said Linda Friel, owner and manager of the South Park Mercantile.
What is inflation and when did it start?
First it’s important to know that sometimes people are not in agreement about the definition of the word inflation, and like many words, its meaning appears to have morphed over time.
“Rising prices are not inflation. They are a result of inflation,” writes Richard Maybury in the book, “Whatever Happened to Penny Candy.”
“During the 1800s, it was common knowledge that the word inflation meant an increase in the number of dollars (or marks, francs, pounds, etc.). People also knew that money responds to the law of supply and demand, just as everything else does. As the number of dollars increases, the value of each individual dollar falls. Prices rise to make up for this fall.”
So, if inflation is not rising prices, but the cause of rising prices, what is the definition of inflation?
“Inflation is an increase in the amount of money,” explains Richard Maybury.
Inflation is “an increase in the amount of money and credit in relation to the supply of goods and services,” according to the Collins Dictionary.
What is the result of inflation?
Economist and Nobel Prize Winner Milton Friedman explains that an increase in the supply of money will cause two things: an increase in prices, and the devaluation of money.
Think of it this way. If there are millions and millions of pencils in your city, the price of a pencil is likely to be low. If there are only three pencils available, the price might be very high. This is true with dollars. If there are lots of dollars available, the value of the dollar might be quite low.
How is inflation measured?
Indicators of inflation in the U.S. are measured by how much money is in the economy. It is also measured by the results of inflation, which includes looking at the prices of goods and services.
Note: Not all price increases are the result of inflation. Sometimes prices rise for specific items. For example, after a hurricane or when a factory has been shut down during a health pandemic.
The Consumer Price Index measures the prices of items such as food, clothing, gas, medical care and other items over time.
“Consumer prices rose a little over half a percent in May,” according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Over the last year, prices are up 5% — the biggest 12-month increase since August of 2008,” writes the marketplace.org website.
“CPI data is broken down by urban and metro metropolitan areas in the state. It is not broken down to the individual county level. There is, however, data available on CPI for the Denver/Aurora/Lakewood MSA (which includes Park County) found here: https://data.bls.gov/cgi-bin/surveymost?r7,” said Conor Cahill, press secretary for the Governor of Colorado.
Inflation is by no means a new phenomenon. Here is some interesting history to prove the point.
The Romans
According to the book, “For Good and Evil,” by Charles Adams, the cost of a bushel of wheat in 100 A.D. costed three denarii. In 344 A.D., a bushel of wheat costed two million denarii.
Increases in the price of wheat were caused by the fact that the denarii was losing its value.
What caused the Roman money to lose it’s value?
The Roman government created additional denarii in order to purchase weapons, horses, tools, gravel, roads and welfare programs. The government first raised money through taxes, but then feared rebellion as taxes got very high, so they simply created more money.
As with the bushel of wheat, prices rose and the value of money went down. This is not inflation, but the result of inflation.
The Greeks
Five centuries before the Romans suffered the results of inflation, the Greeks also created inflation, which was not popular with the people.
After experiencing high prices and devaluation of their currency, voters in Athens responded for many decades by only electing officials who took an annual oath not to devalue their money by creating money. The result was that Athens became a wealthy city and economic depressions were eliminated.
The Byzantines
The Byzantine Empire also became so concerned about inflation that anyone who created money had their hand cut off. In addition to an increase in the population of one-handed people, the monetary result was that the Byzantine coin remained valuable for a thousand years.
More Study on Inflation
“Friedman argued that one could not find inflation anywhere in the world that was not caused by a prior increase in the supply of money or in the growth rate of the supply of money,” writes David Henderson in the article, “Inflation True and False,” published on the Hoover Institute webpage, May, 20, 2021. “His statement was an empirical one, not a logically necessary one, and most professional economists, still in the thrall of John Maynard Keynes, did not agree with Friedman. But within a decade, the evidence from the United States and other countries had convinced most economists that Friedman was right.”
“The big problem with money created by the government is that those who run the government always face the temptation to create more money and spend it. Whether among ancient kings or modern politicians, this has happened again and again over the centuries, leading to inflation and many economic and social problems that flow from inflation,” writes Economist Thomas Sowell in his book, “Basic Economics.”
