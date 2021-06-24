Park County Sheriff’s Office
P.O. Box 604
Fairplay, CO 80440
719-836-2494
Sheriff Tom McGraw
Week of June 14 – 20, 2021
The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 17 Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 25 animal control calls, one ATV/Dirtbikes on County Road calls, seven Campfire-illegal Campfire calls, six Motor Assist calls, 24 REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, three Search and Rescue calls, 36 traffic stops, seven welfare checks and 406 Miscellaneous Other calls. The total calls amounted to 532 with the following arrests:
Theresa Jennifer Colace from Silverton was arrested June 16 on charges of second degree assault-cause injury with a deadly weapon; harassment-strike/shove/kick; domestic violence enhancer. She was released June 16 on a $1,000 Personal Recognizance bond.
Jaime Humberto Espino-Amador from Denver was arrested June 18 on charges of vehicular eluding; possession burglary tools; drug paraphernalia-possession; speeding 20-24 over limit; speeding 40 or more over limit; reckless driving; license plate tabs-unlawful display; driving under restraint. He bonded out June 18.
Lucas Hoskinson from Fairplay was arrested June 16 on charges of criminal mischief-$750-$1K; domestic violence enhancer; driving after revocation prohibited. He also has three warrants from Fremont County-failure to comply-check fraud; failure to appear-DUR; and another failure to appear-DUR. He was released to Fremont County June 18.
Glen Michael Kirk from Bailey was arrested June 16 on charges of child abuse; harassment-strike/shove/kick; domestic violence enhancer. He was released June 17 on a $1,000 Personal Recognizance bond.
Juan Magallon-Cardenas from Lakewood was arrested June 18 on charges of weapon-possession/previous offender-dangerous; defaced firearm-possession; carrying a concealed weapon-knife/gun; drug paraphernalia-possession; criminal possession ID document-single victim. He was released on a $1,000 cash/surety bond June 18.
Krystopher John Obrzut from Greeley was arrested June 17 on charges of second degree assault-peace officer; drug paraphernalia-possession; resisting arrest. He is still in custody.
