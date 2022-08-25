Students

Students are seen here participating in the “Oceans of Possibilities” reading program at the Guffey Library. 

 (Photo by Flip Boettcher/The Flume)

The theme of the Guffey library’s summer reading program this year was “Oceans of Possibilities.” Eight students participated in the program, which was held on four consecutive Mondays in July and August.

Each session included lots of crafts, like making recycled T-shirt bags, water bottle creatures, paper plate fish and jellyfish, jellyfish lanterns, treasure chests, drip and splatter coral reefs, and sunken cities. They also drew sea creatures that they wanted to study.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.