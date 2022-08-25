The theme of the Guffey library’s summer reading program this year was “Oceans of Possibilities.” Eight students participated in the program, which was held on four consecutive Mondays in July and August.
Each session included lots of crafts, like making recycled T-shirt bags, water bottle creatures, paper plate fish and jellyfish, jellyfish lanterns, treasure chests, drip and splatter coral reefs, and sunken cities. They also drew sea creatures that they wanted to study.
Of course, there was reading. Branch manager Steve Walker had a list of SRP books related to the theme. The students checked out as many as they wanted, read them, and then gave Walker a mini-book report on each.
The last session was a costume party related to the theme. The winners were Marius Robinson, most crafty; Alex Robinson, most creative; and Keaton Stone, most original. All the winners received a $25 Amazon gift certificate provided by the Friends of the Guffey Library from grant monies.
The costume contest was followed by snacks and a theme-related movie. A good time was had by all. Come and join the SRP next summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.