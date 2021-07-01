Platte Canyon High School teachers Kip Otteson and Steve Hanford decided that the overnight SEVENTY48 race from Tacoma to Port Townsend, Wash., with high school students would only be the start of their summer adventure.
The duo recruited Steve’s wife, Melody Hanford, Steve’s brother, Jason Hanford, and friend Buzz Smith to race in the Washington 360 Race.
The initial plan was to race in the R2AK, a 750-mile adventure race from Port Townsend up the inside passage to Ketchikan, Alaska. Racers can use any form of boat with no motors. In a typical R2AK race, only half the teams make it to Alaska. Unfortunately, that race was canceled due to COVID closures at the Canadian border.
The team was undeterred, however, and switched to the Washington 360 Race. On the Washington 360 Facebook page, the race is described as “360 miles of engineless, unsupported boat racing circling Puget Sound.” The race takes a counterclockwise loop around the Puget Sound that begins at Port Townsend. The race first goes south to Olympia, north to Point Roberts, then back to Port Townsend.
The Colorado team raced a Corsair F-27 trimaran, considered a small recreational trimaran. Their only practice previous to the race was at Colorado’s Carter Lake.
Otteson was the most experienced sailor. The rest of the team had to learn quickly in what the race calls “a backyard playground that offers some of the most complicated water problems in the lower 48 – tidal rapids, localized weather systems, dramatic currents, terrifying seas – the perfect landscape to adventure in place.”
“The first two days we had no wind,” Hanford said. “At one point the current was so intense we were actually going backwards.” Racers in the Washington 360 have two weeks to finish the race. The Colorado team made the loop in 4.5 days, placing 18th of 60 boats. “We were the slowest of the fast boats,” Handford said.
While Otteson and Hanford describe the race as “very challenging,” the smiles on their faces showed they love a good challenge.
