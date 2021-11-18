With the holidays fast approaching, Santa will once again be assisted by the volunteers of Lake George, Florissant and Four-Mile Fire Protection Districts in bringing Christmas cheer to children who may not have a Christmas if not for the efforts of these departments.
However, they would not be able to meet this need without the generosity of the community. They are once again asking for new unwrapped toys to be dropped off at any one of the fire stations or in specially marked boxes at various merchants. Monetary donations are also welcome and can be dropped off at the stations or mailed to Lake George Fire Protection District, PO Box 281, Lake George 80827. Make checks payable to Tri-Fire Toy Drive.
Toys will be collected through Dec. 8 at which time they will be gathered, sorted, wrapped, and labeled by the fire fighters and their families. Delivery to recipients will be determined by each fire department according to their schedule.
The toy drive has been a successful endeavor for the years it has been going on and the looks on the faces of the children has made the effort worthwhile for all involved.
Last year homebound senior residents were also given throw blankets and a gift basket of a variety of items to add a bit of cheer to their holiday season.
Monetary donations are requested so that items may be purchased to keep the gifts uniform.
For further information, contact one of the Fire Stations: Florissant – 2606 US-24 - 719-748-3909, Four-Mile - 8437 County Rd 11 – 719-689-3417, Lake George - 8951 Co Rd 90 – 719-748-3022.
