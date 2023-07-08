South Park Cowboys Monte Downare of Hartsel and Jad Fogelsonger of Jefferson will ride bulls and bareback horses at the Park County Fair Rodeo July 14. The rodeo begins at 6:30 p.m.
Cowboy Downare
Cowboy Downare is a recent graduate of South Park High School and is highly-awarded rodeo champion in Colorado, Wyoming and internationally after placing third at the 2022 Junior World Rodeo Finals in bareback riding.
He also won a full ride rodeo scholarship to Casper College in Wyoming where he will study and ride.
Downare's list of 2023 credits include Colorado High School State Champion in bareback and bull riding, Colorado Pro Rodeo Association Canyon City bareback riding winner, CPRA Cripple Creek bareback winner, and winner of the Wyoming Encampment bareback competition. He also placed in many more rodeos.
Downare won his first Professional rodeo Cowboys Association this year in Steamboat Springs for bareback riding.
Downare's 2022 wins include CPRA State Champion Bareback rider, High School Rodeo State Champion Bareback rider and Bill rider, and CPRA Rookie of the Year.
Cowboy Fogelsonger
Cowboy Fogelsonger, of Jefferson, is relatively new to the rodeo circuit and will be a senior this year at South Park High School.
Fogelsonger rides bulls and has both buckles and bruises to prove it.
This year he won the Enchantment Wyoming Rodeo, Colorado Pro Rodeo, Wyoming Pro Rodeo and was the winner of the 3r series for the Colorado Pro Rodeo.
"I won Reserve State Champion for High School Rodeo, Greeley High School Rodeo, a round in Eaton, and a round in Lamar." Fogelsonger said.
He also won a couple rounds in Fowler, and a round in Eagle for the High School Rodeo.
Fogelsonger is currently in the lead position for CPRA Rookie of the Year Bull Rider and is in second place for Rookie of the Year in Wyoming Pro Rodeo and is in third place in Colorado Pro Rodeo.
Broken Face and Learning
Fogelsonger credits learning from others.
"I learned from watching others, mainly the top notch professional guys," Fogelsonger said. "I went to a school to try and learn stuff, but the first day I ended up breaking my face so that didn't go as planned."
Fogelsonger takes tips from the Downares (family full of rodeo champions), Jason McClain and has a drop barrel at home for practice as well as an exercise ball to enhance balance.
