Platte Canyon High School and Fitzsimmons Middle School, along with the South Park Middle School cross country squads, were in Fairplay Saturday Oct. 8 for the Two Mile High invitational.
The Fitzsimmons Middle School boys finished third. The girls placed fourth. Platte Canyon High School boys also finished third among a competitive field of teams.
Fitzsimmons Boys
Dristen Hernandez was 17th with a time of 14:01.50. Peter Grover was 20th with a time of 14:22.90. Max Misyura was 22nd at 14:30.60. Rowan Bailey was 26th with a time of 14:32.70. Christian Cook was 30th with a time of 15:29.00. Turner Persion was 31st with a time of 16:18.30.
Fitzsimmons Girls
Cailynne Peruti was 13th with a time of 15:03.60. Zoe Lubansky was 21st with a time of 17:36.80. Hanne Rhue was 22nd with a time of 18.26.10. Cailana Heisler was 24th with a time of 19:00.40. Whitnet Amos was 25th with a time of 19:07.00. Mollie McGuire was 30th with a time of 23:12.60.
PCHS Varsity Boys
Tucker Sussenbach was sixth with a time of 19:45.70. Close behind was Jace Valentine with a time of 19:53.30. David Seaver was 13th with a time of 20:40.30. Tate Heineman was 15th with a time of 21:12.80. TJ Mattson was 21st with a time of 22:35.20. Colin Byrne was 28th with a time of 24:12.80. Gavin Geiger waa 29th with a time of 24:14.90. Gavin Blackburn was 32nd with a time of 26:59.60. Liam Bailey was 34 with a time of 27:37.10. Pedro De Oliveiano was 38th with a time of 34:32.30.
PCHS Girls Varsity
Hannah Grover was 14th with a time of 25:10.20.
South Park Middle School Boys
Brogan Mattox was 25th with a time of 14:32.10. Aidan Wilson was 27th with a time of 14:49.50. Aaron Hickman was 29th with a time of 15:16.20.
South Park Middle School Girls
Zoe Gauss was tenth with a time of 14:11.60.
The season is winding down for the Platte Canyon and South Park cross country teams. PCHS runners were at the Frontier League meet Oct. 14 in Broomfield.
The Platte Canyon varsity teams will be 2A region three cross country meet Oct. 23 in Rocky Ford. The Fitzsimmon and South Park Middle School teams will be at the Colorado Middle School State Meet Oct. 23 in Denver. Teams are only allowed six runners at the middle school state meet.
