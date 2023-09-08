The county commissioners submitted nine ponds to the Colorado Division of Water Resources’ State Engineer’s Office requesting the ponds be designated fire suppression ponds. They were submitted sometime between Aug 22 and Aug. 30. One is in the Hartsel Fire Protection District on Badger Creek, and eight are north of Bailey in the Deer Creek and Elk Creek watersheds.
The ponds were submitted a week after the commissioners disagreed about submitting eight proposed Bailey-area fire suppression pond applications at their work session Aug. 22. Commissioner Dick Elsner said it was urgent to submit the Bailey-area ponds as soon as possible, preferably that day.
Elsner was concerned because the state engineer was contacting people again about draining ponds that didn’t have water rights or augmentation water. Once submitted, state law doesn’t allow district water commissioners to drain ponds during the pond review and if they are designated as fire suppression ponds.
If a water-right holder can prove their water right was injured, the pond can be drained. Water judges can also delist a pond for injury to a water right.
The Bailey ponds were identified several years ago by Fire Adapted Bailey. Engineering completed in 2021 by W. W. Wheeler and Associates identified what was necessary and the cost to bring each of the eight ponds into compliance with 2021 state law. Then the Colorado legislature changed water law in 2022 with Senate Bill 114. It eliminated the requirement of augmentation water to cover pond evaporative losses. Augmentation would have cost over $1 million for the eight Bailey ponds. Augmentation is water used to replace water consumed or evaporated.
SB22-114 requires the county commissioners and the local fire districts to work together to identify possible fire-suppression ponds and apply to the state engineer, who will designate ponds. The designation has a 15-year sunset date that can be renewed.
Elsner lobbied legislators and water providers to support the bill.
At the Aug. 22 work session, Commissioners Amy Mitchell and Dave Wissel wanted to wait until after the Emergency Services Council’s meeting the next day, Aug. 23, before submitting applications to the state. They wanted to make sure other fire protection districts had an opportunity to add ponds.
Elsner said the fire chiefs had been asked several times, and no one came forward with ponds. He said he didn’t want to put the Bailey ponds in danger of being drained while the county waited for other ponds to be identified and complete the required engineering, which would take about a year.
Wissel was concerned about any ponds in southern Park County in the Arkansas River basin. Guffey is in the Arkansas Basin. Wissel said no augmentation water was available in that area. He wanted to make sure that if any ponds existed, they had an opportunity to become fire-suppression ponds.
At the ES Council meeting, the Guffey chief said he would look again, but didn’t think there were any ponds that would qualify, according to Elsner.
The new state law allows each county to have a total of 30 pond-surface acres designated, and no pond can be larger than six surface acres. Elsner said the eight Bailey ponds totaled 15 surface acres, and the Hartsel pond added two more.
That would leave a total of 13 pond-surface acres available in case a second submission of ponds was necessary. Wissel said it was best to identify all possible fire-suppression ponds first, in case they exceeded the 30 pond-surface acres. Then the ponds would need to be prioritized.
Elsner said the ES Council agreed with Northwest Fire Chief Kathy Olme, who said at the work session that both NW and the ES Council would support the submission of Bailey ponds now instead of waiting.
Garrison Genschorck, a retired firefighter from Bailey, said ponds were used all the time and year round. He said in the winter, they would use chainsaws to cut holes in the ice to fill the fire truck with water. He urged the commissioners to submit ponds as soon as possible to make sure they are not drained.
Mitchell told The Flume that the fire districts would take another look for qualifying ponds and get back to the commissioners by Sept. 21. In an email Aug. 29, The Flume asked the commissioners if the ponds would be on the next agenda since they didn’t meet Aug. 29. That date is when Mitchell said the ponds were to be approved.
Mitchell referred The Flume to a press release on the website. That press release said the pond applications were submitted, but didn’t say when.
“Commissioner Mitchell indicated that because the chiefs were in favor and there were no new ponds, that it (pond applications) should be submitted,” Elsner told The Flume.
Library Gift
Three members of the Friends of the Bailey Library spoke regarding a $650,000 endowment from Jane Gilsinger to the Bailey Library.
Linda Henley said she had volunteered for 20 years at the Bailey Library. She and others were alarmed when the Library Manager Rita Mick said she wanted to use the money for salaries and administration expenses. She said when the library received an endowment from Kay Vale, the library took time and involved the patrons before building the community room.
Henley said that with an annual budget of $147,000, the money would last about 4.5 years. Then, it would be gone and the library would have nothing to show for it.
Both Elsner and Wissel said they agreed with the Friends who spoke. Endowments should not be used for operating costs or salaries. Mitchell said Mick had recommended the uses.
All three commissioners agreed that the money would be placed in a special interest-bearing account that could be used only by the Bailey Library. Jenny Pollack said it should not be a piggy bank. She asked if it was Mick’s decision on how to spend it.
“We’ll have a good conversation on how to use this,” Mitchell said. She said nothing would be decided until approval of the 2024 county budget.
