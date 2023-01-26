All too many fishing and hunting stories include slight misrepresentation of facts, imaginative embellishments and, in some cases, flat-out dog-faced lies.
In 1932, however, Fairplay resident Samuel Boyer went on a routine hunting trip and bagged a Park County mule deer that required none of the above. In this case, the unvarnished truth was impressive enough to stand on its own.
The monster buck, which was taken just outside of Fairplay, weighed 348 pounds after being field dressed and sported a 41 and 3/4 inch antler span containing 38 points.
That’s a story too big to make up, even for the most imaginative sportsman, and black and white photos clearly dispell any possibility of colorful exaggerration.
The head mount hung in the Dave Cook Sporting Good Company Store in Denver from the early 1930’s until 1956. It also hung in a service garage in Fairplay owned by Jack Ahern and was eventually was sold out of the Boyer family in the early 1970’s by a relative of Samuel Boyer unbenown to him.
Vincent Boyer, Samuel’s grandson who makes his home in Minnesota, contacted The Flume in December of 2022 in hopes of relocating the mount.
“Hopefully after your article someone will turn up who knows of its current location,” Vincent said. “I just want to someday witness its size and see the head mount in person. I’ve been trying for about two years now to determine its location.”
Boyer added that in his opinion, “The most distinctive attribute about the mount is the one brow tine that hangs down over the top of its left eye.”
A review of the largest mule deer ever shot, according to the Boone and Crockett Club, indicates that Boyer’s deer was certainly among them. The heaviest on record, at 355 pounds, was killed in Alberta, Canada. The second-heaviest on record was killed in British Columbia and weighed in at 339 pounds.
There are some mule deer recorded that reportedly exceeded these weights, but Boone and Crockett is generally considered the most accurate and reputable keeper of such records.
Clearly, Boyer’s Park County trophy, weighing seven pounds less than the largest ever recorded by Boone and Crockett after being field dressed, belongs in the conversation.
Those with information pertaining to the current location mount are welcome to contact Kelly Kirkpatrick at 720-665-6946.
