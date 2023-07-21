All the 4-H members at the Park County Fair Pig Show did a great job with their pigs. Unfortunately, there were some obstacles for these members. The cold, wet spring weather caused several pigs to die before the fair. One family even experienced a tragic barn fire that resulted in the death of their pigs and goats.
The Flume has been following the progress of nine-year-old Ruby Bennefield with her two pigs as they worked towards showing at the fair.
Ruby named her pigs Fred and George because her favorite books are Harry Potter and those are two of the characters. Ruby fed, cleaned and trained her pigs, keeping a log of everything. She wrote a letter monthly to her sponsor regarding the progress of Fred and George, which was published each month in The Flume.
Ruby, Fred and George were very comfortable with each other in their little pen at the fair. Ruby was able to feed and water them there, wash them and brush them as well as keep their pen clean. These huge pigs allowed Ruby and her siblings not only to be in the pen with them, but to step over and around them.
Ruby showed Fred first in the Junior Showmanship Competition. Fred and Ruby did a great job walking around the arena, with Ruby maintaining a smile on her face.
Ruby and George were up in the Catch-A-Pig competition. Ruby again kept a smile on her face while walking George around the arena. She was so focused, she did not notice when she and George were the last pair walking in the arena. When the judge pointed to them, Ruby asked, “I won?”
Ruby came out with Fred again for the Sumo weight competition. Then, back with George for the Grand Champion drive, which was won by Meilani Wilcox.
Bea Everest, Ruby’s grandmother, said, “Ruby wants the judge to ask her more pig questions. She learned so much and has so much knowledge about pigs now.”
The family thinks Ruby will remain in 4-H and raise pigs again next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.