M Lazy C Ranch is announcing that their famous sleigh rides are again back for the 2021 holiday season. This year they are offering an all-inclusive package or a weekend package for wonderful family get togethers.
Experience magical Christmas lights, traditional ranch supper, ornament making, crafts, smore’s, hot beverages, treats and a real sleigh ride in the mountains on the historic M Lazy C Ranch. And who knows what other surprises awaits your family.
Come for the day and bring the family. A group of four is $250 and additional riders are $65 for adults and $30 per child 11 and under. And as always, two years old and under are free and military/veteran/first responders receive a discount of 10%. While there is a minimum of four persons per sleigh, they will have a waiting list of parties under four and once a sleigh has space, they will place you in the spot.
“Our goal is that everyone who wants to go will go and we will do everything possible to make the magic happen,” said Kelly Gottus owner of M Lazy C ranch.
The weekend package includes all the activities plus lodging for two nights in one of their cozy cabins, breakfast Saturday and Sunday mornings and dinners Friday and Saturday nights. And of course, a sleigh ride for four. Prices start at $700 for four or $550 for two, depending on the cabin you choose.
Both day visits and weekend packages are available Dec. 3, 2021 through Jan. 1, 2022 and by reservation only. Call 719-748-3398.
“We recommend making reservations early as we sold out last year right after Thanksgiving. It’s a great Christmas present to your family and friends that comes with a lifetime of memories,” said Gottus.
Beer and wine are not included with the dinners and if mother nature doesn’t cooperate and give sleigh quality snow, they have a wheeled wagon decorated exactly like the sleigh.
M Lazy C Ranch is located at 801 Co Rd 453, about five miles West of Lake George off Highway 24. Just look for the sign and follow the road to a magical experience.
