The Park County Democrats held a well-attended meet-and-greet at the North- West Fire Protection District in Fairplay Oct. 16.
More than 50 citizens of Park County came out to hear from U.S. Senator Michael Bennet, who was impressed with the turnout.
In addition, Julie McCluskie (HD 13) made her 8th trip to talk and listen to Park County residents.
Jeff Ravage (Senate District 4), and Jim Stockbridge (county Treasurer candidate) were also in attendance.
Robb Green, Precinct Organizer and President of the Platte Canyon Area Chamber of Commerce, had the honor of introducing Michael Bennet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.