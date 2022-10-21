Meet-and-greet

U.S, Senator Michael Bennet kept the audience interested Oct. 16 in Fairplay, where the Park County Democrats hosted a meet-and-greet for a variety of state and local candidates. 

 (Photo courtesy of Chris Peterson).

The Park County Democrats held a well-attended meet-and-greet at the North- West Fire Protection District in Fairplay Oct. 16. 

More than 50 citizens of Park County came out to hear from U.S. Senator Michael Bennet, who was impressed with the turnout. 

