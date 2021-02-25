Park County Sheriff’s Office
P.O. Box 604
Fairplay, CO 80440
719-836-2494
Sheriff Tom McGraw
Week of Feb. 15 –21, 2021
The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 27 Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, nine animal control calls, 27 Motor Assist calls, 10 REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, 63 traffic stops, eight welfare checks and 297 Miscellaneous Other calls. The total calls amounted to 441 with the following arrests:
Justin Lyle Cropsey from Hartsel was arrested Feb. 21 on charges on driving under the influence; domestic violence enhancer; vehicular assault-DUI; public servant-attempt to influence; third degree assault-know/reckless cause injury; telephone-obstruct service. He is still in custody.
Maximillan Richard Ruthenbeck from Westminster was arrested Feb. 18 on a warrant from Park County on charges of contempt of court-failure to comply. He was sentenced to serve 30 days, and once completed, $500 Personal Recognizance bond.
