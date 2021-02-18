Park County Sheriff’s Office
P.O. Box 604
Fairplay, CO 80440
719-836-2494
Sheriff Tom McGraw
Week of Feb. 8 - 14, 20201
The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 18 Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 14 animal control calls, 21 Motor Assist calls, five REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, 72 traffic stops, three welfare check and 313 Miscellaneous Other calls. The total calls amounted to 446 with the following arrest:
Ryan James Hicks from Bailey was arrested Feb. 12 on four warrants from Park County for (1) failure to comply-drug paraphernalia-possession, controlled sub-possession, driving while ability impaired (2) contempt of court-weapon-prohibited use-aim firearm (3) failure to appear-failure to display proof of insurance, DUR, careless driving (4) failure to appear-registration-fictious plate. He is also being held on the following charges: motor vehicle theft/aggravated first - $20k or less; vehicular eluding; leaving scene/accident-highway fixture. He is still in custody
