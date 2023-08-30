The Hartsel Days Annual Festival, Aug. 26 and 27, kicked off with the first competition, the world-famous bed race. The bed race was bedpost to bedpost until, well, a pothole, wheel turn and a side crash. The Boys on Fire Team took first place this year. They beat the Dead Man Running team, the Sure team and the Two Chicks and a Stick team.
Vendors sold food that included yak meatloaf, baked goods and pulled-pork nachos. While vendors filled the air with festive smells, the Hartsel firefighters added smoke to the event by setting their training burn structure on fire, then putting it out. They demonstrated their ladder, hose, chainsaw and ax skills and they also set a vehicle (not a visitor’s car) on fire.
The watermelon eating contest was a big hit, with clear winners for each age category.
The Panty Polka contest took place Saturday afternoon, with Max Cook and J.T. Hutcheson hoping to defend their champion title, but they lost in the last round to another team.
Sunday brought out a big sun, pancake breakfast and cowboy church.
The parade lasted 11 minutes and 30 seconds, while County Sheriff’s and Highway Patrol blocked U.S. Highway 24 so the waiting vehicles could watch the parade.
The parade had horses, carriages, clowns trying to sell potholes, the South Park Burro Band, fire trucks from Hartsel and Salida, U.S. Forest Service truck and boat, BLM trucks, Smokey the Bear, an ambulance, Highline Cafe float, the American Legion Color Guard, the Coroner Care Team complete with a waving skeleton, Boy Scout Troop and more horses.
The rubber duck race and silent auction rounded out the Sunday afternoon events.
The Hartsel Community Library held their annual book and bake sale, which was popular with those who like to read and eat.
Sometimes an event is measured by what happened and what did not happen. This year no one got sick after burning up their lungs during the bed race, and no one made allegations of ducks cheating in the rubber duck race.
Park County is home to several summer festivals, each with their own niche. The Hartsel Days Annual Festival held their own this year with its quirky cast of characters, fun activities and firefighters extraordinaire.
(0) comments
