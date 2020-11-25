Week of Nov. 16-22
The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to nine Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 12 animal control calls, four Campfire-Illegal Campfire calls, nine Motor Assist calls, 10 REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, 95 traffic stops and 11 welfare check and 309 Miscellaneous Other calls. The total calls amounted to 463 with the following arrests:
Flavio James Henry Arellano from Northglenn was arrested Nov. 21 on two warrants out of Denver County for failure to appear. He is still in custody.
Eric Bennito Johnson from Denver was arrested Nov. 21 on charges of theft by receiving-public nuisance; weapon-possession/previous offend-any prior felonies. He is also being held on a warrant out of Denver County for failure to appear. He is still in custody.
Nicholus Johnson from Denver was arrested Nov. 21 on charges of possession of a weapon by a previous offender. He is still in custody.
Gregory Russell McManis from Arvada was arrested Nov. 21 on a warrant out of Arapahoe County for driving under restraint. He is still in custody.
Daniel Page from Hartsel was arrested Nov. 20 on charges of assault three negligent-deadly weapon. He was released Nov. 23.
Jesse Lee Powell from Hartsel was arrested Nov. 22 on a warrant out of Park County for failure to appear-assault 3. He was released on a $2,000 cash/surety bond Nov. 22..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.