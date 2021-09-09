Every year at the Park County Fair the Park County Livestock Committee puts on the 4-H livestock auction. The mission of the Livestock Committee is to promote the education and interest of the livestock industry for the youth of Park by managing and promoting a successful Junior Livestock Auction, catch an animal program and other educational programs which bring together the youth of Park County, its citizens and Businesses to accomplish our goals through the positive volunteer efforts of Park County Citizens.
Each year the 4-H livestock members learn so much by raising their animals. They must keep a record book with their veterinarian, feed, shelter expenses and their income from the sale. They learn how to meet deadlines, work with their animals, leaders, and other members. The older members become mentors for the newer members where they learn a very valuable work ethic. Their animals must be cared for every day.
Our auction this year was phenomenal and had such amazing community support. The 4-H members did a great job and a record amount of money was raised for them. During the auction Sally and Kent Collins purchased a pig and then donated it back to the Livestock Committee which is a 501c3. This committee decided to pay it forward by donating the pork to Lifebridge food pantry. Thanks also to Commissioner Richard Elsner for helping with the processing fee.
This is the time of year that 4-H is recruiting for new and returning members. If interested please contact Barbie Garnett at 719-836-4296 and if you are interested in helping the Livestock Committee please contact Adam Shirley 303-947-3904, John or Bea Everest 303 907-6126. We meet at 7pm on the 3rd Monday of every month at the Community Center in Shawnee.
(0) comments
