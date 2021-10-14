In the shadow of the successful online auction in 2020, Pikes Peak Historical Society is once again holding their annual auction on line. The auction is the major fundraising event of the year. It’s easy, it’s fun, and you could win some very nice items. The auction will go live off the PPHS website; http://www.pikespeakhsmuseum.org, just look for the auction icon that will take you to the auction site. Once there, everything is self-explanatory.
The auction will commence with a preview Nov. 3 – 5 to 6 p.m. when the bidding will start and ending Nov. 8 at 8 p.m.
Donations of items for the auction can be made by calling the museum at 719-748-8259.
“We are looking for services, gift certificates, trips, guided tours, handmade quilts, craft items, artwork, and cash donations are always welcome,” said Jeff McCammon, one of the organizers of the event.
PPHS is among the largest non-profits in Teller County, with almost 500 members. Over 99% of the annual revenue is applied toward the museums and various programs. PPHS owns and operates two museums; The Pikes Peak Historical Society Museum, at 18033 Teller County Road #1 across from the Florissant Post Office, and the Schoolhouse Museum located at Teller County Road #31 and Wildhorn. Access to both museums is free to the public.
PPHS volunteers also manage the historic Florissant cemetery on behalf of Teller County and they present free educational programs during the year on natural science or historical topics. The organization installed beautiful sandstone signs for the town of Florissant and built an informational kiosk on the east side of town.
All of these programs, and more, are done without taxpayer money. They are funded completely by donations, memberships, grants, and the generosity of the citizens of Teller and Park Counties. They are an IRS qualified 501(c)(3) [FID #84-1259188] non-profit organization, incorporated and operating since 1988.
With pandemic concerns, they were only able to open their museums on a limited basis and were not able to offer their educational programs, but the cost of upkeep continues.
“We appreciate the support we receive by donations from businesses in Teller and Park Counties for our auction. Our auction has great items for the house, weekend getaways at several resorts, collectables, and gift certificates to local restaurants,” said John Rakowski, president of PPHS.
Visit the web site, http://www.pikespeakhsmuseum.org, for more information and click on the auction icon to go directly to the auction site.
“Good luck and happy bidding,” Rakowski concluded.
