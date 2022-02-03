Lake George Charter School held a Science Fair, Thurs. Jan. 27 which was the final segment of what the students in grades four through eight participated in and worked on for several weeks. Each grade level was judged and the top three in each grade were awarded first through third-place ribbons.
Sixth grader Eva Achord was awarded Best Overall for her display explaining and measuring the strides of various horses and she was also given a $100. gift card. Second place was given to fifth grader Vincent Reyes who demonstrated the burn rates of three different fabrics and he earned a $60. gift card. Eighth grader Alex Norman came in third for his research to determine what is in water and he earned a $20. gift card.
Judges Dr. Richard Kawamoto, Rick Favinger, Fred Zuercher, John Rakowski, and Marianne Mogon were tasked with grading each display in their assigned grade levels and speaking with the students. It was not an easy task and the hard work and effort the students put into their displays was evident.
“I knew I would be unable to judge as I am very impressed with all these students, their teachers, and their families for their efforts,” said Dr. Lee Ann Wade, Administrator.
Each display was judged on content, and the students’ ability to demonstrate what they were trying to prove both with the display and orally to the judge. They had to explain their methodology, materials used, how they developed their research, and their final conclusions.
The public was invited to attend and to also have the opportunity to see the first grade’s Lego Robotics items and the second grade’s Catapult Engineering project as well as the Future City display, exhibit that garnered third place in the entire state of Colorado’s competition.
“I am so proud and so pleased with what the teachers are producing and cultivating in these students and the student’s desire to learn,” said Dr. Wade.
