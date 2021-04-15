Park County Sheriff’s Office
P.O. Box 604
Fairplay, CO 80440
719-836-2494
Sheriff Tom McGraw
Week of April 5 – 11, 2021
The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 12 Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 15 animal control calls, eight Motor Assist calls, six REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, no Search & Rescue calls, 64 traffic stops and four welfare check and 340 Miscellaneous Other calls. The total calls amounted to 449 with the following arrests:
J. Hunter Bevier from Bailey was arrested April 8 on charges of vehicular eluding a police officer; driving under revocation per se. He was released on a $1,000 cash/surety bond April 9.
Nicholas Campanella from Wheat Ridge was arrested April 7 on a warrant from Park County for failure to appear. He was released on a $1,000 cash/surety bond April 7.
James Nasario Cisneros II from Bailey was arrested April 11 on charges of third degree assault-know/reckless cause injury. He is still in custody.
Glenn Michael Gerk from Littleton was arrested April 9 on charges of harassment-strike/shove/kick; harassment-telephone-threat/obscene; stalking-threat/repeated communication. He was released on a $1,000 Personal Recognizance bond April 10.
Jesse Duane Gross from Denver was arrested April 8 on charges of third degree assault; controlled substance-poss schedule 1 or 2/fluni/keta/ct; drug paraphernalia-possess; resisting arrest; domestic violence enhancer. He was released on a $1,000 Personal Recognizance bond April 8.
Ricardo Mendoza from Commerce City was arrested April 11 on charges of driving ability impaired-with 2+prior alcohol. He is still in custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.