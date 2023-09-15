Lack of affordable housing is an issue throughout Colorado and the United States. That is especially true in Colorado counties known for recreational destinations, such as skiing, fishing, boating, dude ranching or rafting to name a few.
During their Sept. 5 work session, Park County commissioners all agreed that lack of workforce housing is a huge problem for governments, schools, towns and businesses in Park County. The commissioners also agreed that the county should not get into the real estate business. Partnerships will be needed to move forward with solutions for affordable housing.
Commissioner Dick Elsner mentioned options being used elsewhere that he learned about as a member of the National Association of Counties Housing Task Force. The national task force was formed last year and will produce a written report when finished with its work.
Elsner said the current national model is to use an affordable housing advisory board. That way the county commissioners don’t get involved in the details of developing a program.
Elsner wanted to make sure applicants were truly low-income families. He also said the program needed a way to keep homes affordable as low income owners begin selling homes they purchased under the program.
He said a project in Dallas, Texas, involved the county giving land to a nonprofit to build workforce housing. A four-bedroom home cost $280,000 under the Dallas program. He said 1,500 applications were received for 120 homes.
Commissioner Dave Wissel said rent for a single family house is now running $2 per square foot and that market is holding firm. For a small 1,000-square-foot home, rent would be $2,000 a month and $3,000 for a 1,500-square-foot home. Most low- to mid-income workers could not afford to pay that much rent.
Wissel said with prices that high, it would be better for the county to look for areas where central water and sewer could be extended or developed. Higher density would reduce costs to build; and therefore, reduce costs for individuals or families to rent or purchase.
Wissel said Summit County, the Town of Dillon and the local United State Forest Service office are completing a demonstration model. It is being funded by money received from a previous federal farm bill. It is being constructed on USFS land.
Commissioner Amy Mitchell said she knew of two county parcels where higher density housing could be developed. She encouraged nonprofits and businesses to get involved as the county moves forward in developing a program for Park County.
Mitchell said last year the Colorado legislature passed a bill that authorizes county commissioners to establish affordable housing advisory boards. The bill states a preference for housing advisory board members being local residents with professional experience in housing matters. Eight professions are listed in the statute and a member of each profession shall be appointed to any county housing advisory board. They are a civil engineer, a planner, a public works employee, a real estate broker, a lending institution, a builder, a local housing authority and a nonprofit housing organization serving residents in the county.
The statute also allows commissioners to appoint one or more members “without demonstrated experience in housing matters.”
Section two of the statute states that affordable housing advisory committees “shall address the housing needs of low- and moderate-income persons, promote a full range of housing choices, and develop effective policies to encourage the construction and continued existence of affordable housing.”
Mitchell said affordable housing is on Colorado Counties Inc’s Oct. 6 agenda. She wants to ask if any other counties have created a workforce housing advisory committee and also ask for a copy of any resolutions that created boards in other counties. If available, once received, the county could build off what others have done.
Elsner said the resolution should develop a scope of work for the advisory board. Once a resolution is approved, Mitchell said the commissioners could develop criteria to appoint members and then advertise for members.
Wissel wanted to make sure many areas of expertise were included on the board.
Library ADA doors
The county received two bids to install American Disability Act compliant automatic door openers at the four county libraries.
Stanley Access based in Lakewood won the bid at $14,760. It was awarded Aug. 22.
DHPACE, based in Denver, submitted the second bid of $27,287 which is over $7,000 more than the maximum listed in the bid and almost twice what Stanley Access bid.
A $20,000 federal grant was received for the door openers. Since Stanley’s bid was well under $20,000, the remaining $500+ will be used to replace the front door at the Fairplay library.
A resolution was approved Sept. 5 that established a special revenue fund called Bailey Library Fund 8. It will be used to track revenue and expenditures for the Jane Gilsinger endowment to the library. Interest earned on the funds will also be deposited in Fund 8.
