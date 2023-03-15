“Well, we survived COVID and now we are at our four-year anniversary,” said Olimpia Robinson, owner/operator of the MountainAries. The market is located at State Highway 9 at the Guffey turnoff in the historic, restored house which belonged to early Guffey residents the Wests.
When the market first opened, the shelves were pretty bare, stocking only a few items, but they are always willing to order items for people.
Nowadays, the market is stocked with all kinds of products, including in-season local organic produce; delicious gluten-free baked goods; coffees, teas, smoothies; dog and cat food; skin care products, including their own MountainAries Skin Care products made on-site; cleaning products; snacks of all kinds; local meats; and dairy products. Pretty much everything is organic.
The market is also stocked with lots of unique local artist’s items including wood working like cutting boards, knit socks, slippers and stickers, just to name a few.
Robinson said it was important to support your local mom-and-pop businesses.
So, visit the MountainAries Market and buy local and support some local artists; you’ll be glad you did.
