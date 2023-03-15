Olimpia Robinson

Olimpia Robinson, owner/operator of the MountainAries Market, at the coffee bar. 

 (Photo by Flip Boettcher/The Flume)

“Well, we survived COVID and now we are at our four-year anniversary,” said Olimpia Robinson, owner/operator of the MountainAries. The market is located at State Highway 9 at the Guffey turnoff in the historic, restored house which belonged to early Guffey residents the Wests.

When the market first opened, the shelves were pretty bare, stocking only a few items, but they are always willing to order items for people.

