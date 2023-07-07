The Park County Commissioners held a town hall-style meeting to a packed fire house room in Hartsel the evening of June 28. Before the room erupted with questions and comments on two major hot button issues (roads and unsanitary properties), each of the three commissioners gave a brief update on county issues.
“I admit that roads are bad,” said Commissioner Amy Mitchell. We grade them and they don’t last and I am the first to admit it. We need to try different things.”
Mitchell continued.
“Mike Smith, our new director of operations is working on prioritizing the worst roads and one of the different approaches is that we will be using private contractors to do road work.”
Mitchell also discussed grants that she has been working on to fix roads around the State Parks and a bill to repave multiple county roads at a cost of $13 million.
In addition, Mitchell has been advocating for the rights of private property owners who give permission for people to hike, bike or recreate on their land.
Commissioner Dick Elsner highlighted the county’s efforts related to workforce housing.
“Also, in September, check with Colorado Department Of Transportion as there is a road closure of Highway 24 planned for maybe one week only, it will have an alternating light because semis can’t travel on CR 11,” said Elsner.
Elsner continued.
“Many of our roads are State or Federal highways and we tell them (State and Federal government officials) that our roads are bad and very bad and getting busy and worse. The officials require studies, which we are doing, to get them to pay more attention to Park County transportation.”
Commissioner Dave Wissel discussed the current county budget and that approximately five and a half million dollars that may be available.
“I got the budget numbers yesterday and we have 95 percent of expenses and 100 percent of revenue,” Wissel said. “We are focused on the year end, looking at revenue and expenses and being judicious about expenses.”
Wissel discussed using the five and a half million dollars savings from personnel to be used towards roads, workforce incentives, pothole repair training so that the repair lasts longer and mobilize repairs on the worst road list which will be completed in mid-July.
Governor Polis said no to a request for road repairs, but a two dollar levy day pass fee for Eleven Mile and Spinney State Parks did pass. This money will go directly to roads and can be collected in 2025.
Roads
There was much discussion from the community members about the broken down roads in the county.
Comments and questions centered around roads that have not been graded in 3-4 years, experiences calling the road and bridge department several times and never getting a call back even after asking to speak with a supervisor, and dangerous road conditions. Frustration and anger at the lack of service from the county’s road and bridge department were aired through example after example.
In addition, there were reports of people speeding, which can make the roads even worse.
County Commissioners listened to the concerns and Commissioner Mitchell gave out her email address and promised to forward any issue to the correct person.
Hartsel Fire Chief Brian Cook expressed safety concerns related to being able to respond to an emergency.
“The new head of road and bridge won’t help us out,” Fire Chief Cook said. “He won’t even wave to us.”
“What really bothers me is seeing county road and bridge employees, instead of working, hanging out for a few hours at the restaurant,” one audience member said.
Mitchell acknowledged the concerns and responded.
“Mike Smith is working on the worst road list and looking at the budget and will see what our plan is going to be; we are going to outsource some of the road construction to rebuild some of the more heavily used roads. We are doing things differently.”
Mitchell continued.
“Last year we gave two pay increases to raise salaries for road workers, but there is no one to hire here. That’s why we are changing and will hire private contractors.”
Mitchell explained that it can take a year to become fully trained on special road equipment and sometimes the employee then goes to work for another county.
Dick Elsner reminded everyone that the county has 1400 miles of roads.
Wild Horse Reservoir
“Will there be any benefits to the community from the Wild Horse Reservoir?” Terrie Dalessandro asked.
“I don’t know, the details are up in the air,” said Commissioner Elsner.
Commissioner Wissel explained that Colorado’s goal is to store as much water as possible for future drought years and gave a brief history of the pathways and history of the reservoirs in and near the county.
“The land acquisition process for the Wild Horse Reservoir is not complete,” Wissel said. “We are looking at Aurora as a partner and not an enemy. It’s a very common agreement that roads around a reservoir are maintained by the reservoir developer, for example, the county got a deal for Spinney Reservoir to pave CR 23.
Unsafe and Unsanitary Properties
The issue of people living in campers or other substandard conditions has been a long-term problem in the county. Community members expressed deep concern about these unsanitary conditions.
Resident Lori Gundersen read a statement expressing the frustration and concern of many in the room who then added specific examples.
Issues cited were the large and increasing number of people living with no sanitary plan for human waste disposal, living in containers, campers, sheds and properties full of trash. Multiple examples of these situations were given, some with a long history of reports to officials and no action or follow-up over the years. There was as much anger expressed about the absence of enforcement of land use regulations as there was about poor road conditions.
“We moved the code enforcement officers under the Sheriff’s office and hired another code enforcement officer. Code enforcement is dangerous and they also deal with mental health issues,” Mitchell said. “There is a program where people can apply to get septics and they have changed the land use regulations to allow for smaller homes. There is also a procedure now where people can show receipts for waste disposal.”
Mitchell invited community members to send her a confidential email with details of an unsanitary situation and it will be reported anonymously to the code enforcement department.
The contradiction in policies for residents trying to do the right thing vs. those in blatant disregard for simple sanitary conditions was pointed out.
“You don’t have any problem at all to have me move a staircase four inches at a cost of one thousand dollars, but you allow people to live in squalor without pulling any permits,” one resident said.
“Building people who don’t own a home are telling us a code that’s not even in the code book—that is creating the problem and now no one will want to comply,” another resident said.
Sometimes children are living in these unsafe and unpermitted structures.
“File a complaint with Human Services,” Elsner said.
Conservation Trust Fund
“We anticipate this fund will be available in 2024 and we will know the number after the first of the year,” Elsner said.
Commissioner Amy Mitchell’s email is AMitchell@parkco.us
