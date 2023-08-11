Platte Canyon School District RE-1
From the district website: “The Platte Canyon School District RE-1 shares with parents the responsibility of educating our youth. This education includes preparing students for higher education, to successfully enter the world of work, to be responsible citizens and to be life-long learners. We believe that our District must offer comprehensive programs in safe schools with positive educational environments, set high expectations for learning and assure implementation of a wide range of effective instructional strategies to address diverse learning needs and talents.”
The Platte Canyon School District, Home of the Huskies, educates approximately 765 students from Preschool through twelfth grade at Deer Creek Preschool, Deer Creek Elementary School, Fitzsimmons Middle School and Platte Canyon High School.
The first day of school was Aug. 9.
Deer Creek Preschool starts Aug. 16.
Park County School District Re-2
From the district website: “The Park County School District RE-2 is located in the beautiful Rocky Mountains in the historic mining town of Fairplay, Colorado. Elk, deer, antelope, as well as other wildlife, are abundant in beautiful South Park. The area is a sportsman’s paradise with hiking, camping, fishing and skiing only minutes away.
“The Fairplay campus is home to Edith Teter Preschool, Edith Teter Elementary, South Park Middle, and South Park High School, ‘Home of the Mighty Burros.’ The Fairplay campus educates approximately 500 students Preschool through twelfth grade. Along with students from Fairplay, students from the surrounding towns of Alma, Como, Jefferson, Hartsel, Guffey and Lake George attend our schools. Our schools offer a comprehensive education experience supplemented by many extracurricular and co-curricular opportunities. School hours are Monday- Thursday, 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
“The Park County School District RE-2 authorizes two charter schools: Guffey Community Charter School in Guffey and Lake George Charter School in Lake George. Both charter schools operate under their governing boards.
“An award-winning and dedicated staff is ready to serve the students and the community. ‘Elevate’ your school experience at the Park County School District.”
Edith Teter Preschool Parent Orientation will be Aug. 15 from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
First day of school is Aug. 16.
Middle School and High School Orientation Night is Aug. 31.
Guffey Community Charter School
From the school website: “Guffey is a place of learning and service that nurtures the light of the individual spirit by treasuring our countryside, the classroom, and the community, both local and global, in an atmosphere of safety, kindness, and joy.”
Guffey Community Charter School serves 17 students.
The first day of school is Aug. 21.
Lake George Charter School
From the school website: “At Lake George Charter School, students can experience a secure and supportive educational setting that promotes both conventional and innovative learning approaches. Our institution boasts excellent music, art, and fitness programs, and places great emphasis on encouraging family engagement. Moreover, our school benefits from being situated amidst picturesque lakes, mountains, and forests, which provide a stimulating and enriching backdrop for students’ academic journeys.
Our objective is to ensure that each student reaches their maximum potential by:
Achieving academic success
Developing problem-solving, decision-making, and time management skills
Able to assess the quality of their own work
Cultivating self-discipline and a sense of respect towards themselves and others’ diversity.”
Lake George Charter School has expanded up to twelfth grade for the 2023-2024 school year, serving approximately 160 students.
The first day of school will be Aug. 22.
