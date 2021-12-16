Our local Veterans of Foreign Wars and Ladies Auxiliary Lamber-Wright-Roy Post 8661 under the direction of Commander Bill Taylor, U.S. Army, conducted a local ceremony in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day at the Bailey Library. The ceremony was attended by local servicemen and women, as well as civilians.
Darryl Long, United States Marine Corp; Bob Harms, who was two years old when Pearl Harbor was attacked; and local resident Justin Hayward assisted Commander Taylor with the flag-raising ceremony. National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day requires United States flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset to honor those who died as a result of the attack.
The Bailey crowd sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” before reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. Attendees were then treated to coffee and cookies as they enjoyed camaraderie with their fellow veterans and citizens.
A joint resolution passed by the United States Congress and signed by President Bill Clinton on Aug. 23, 1994, designated December 7 as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, the first then being recognized on Dec. 7, 1994.
The Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service attacked the neutral United States at Naval Station Pearl Harbor near Honolulu, Hawaii on Dec.7, 1941. The attack was the culmination of deteriorating relations between Japan and the United States over the status of China and Southeast Asia security. Japanese army extremists invaded and overran the Chinese province of Manchuria in 1931 in defiance of their own government policy. Despite American protests, these extremists launched a full-scale attack on the rest of China in 1937. Still, no nation was willing to use force to stop the Japanese expansion.
As war broke out in Europe, Japan joined Nazi Germany in the Axis Alliance. The United States tried using both economic and diplomatic pressures to resolve the conflict. Japan viewed these pressures as a threat to their national security.
The attack on Pearl Harbor was part of the Japanese plan of southern expansion. By immobilizing the Pacific fleet of the United States, Japan could then invade Asia and the western Pacific.
For the attack on Pearl Harbor, the Japanese attack fleet consisted of 33 warships and auxiliary craft including six aircraft carriers. By the early morning hours of Dec. 7, the Japanese fleet had reached the launch position for the attack, 230 nautical miles north of O’ahu. Five midget submarines, each carrying two crewmen and two torpedoes were launched. The mission of the submarines was to enter Pearl Harbor prior to the air attack, remain undetected, then cause as much damage as possible.
In Pearl Harbor, the United States Pacific fleet had 185 vessels, including seven of the fleet’s eight battleships tied up at Battleship Row. Naval aircraft were lined up at neighboring Ford Island and Kane’ohe Naval Air Stations as well as ‘Ewa Marine Corps Air Station.
Crew members aboard the USS Ward spotted the conning tower of one of the midget subs at 6:40 a.m. The USS Ward used depth charges and gunfire to sink the sub. Information on the sub was radioed to headquarters.
A large flight of planes was detected by radar before 7 a.m. These planes were thought to be aircraft flying in from the carrier Enterprise or a group a B-17s that were expected from the mainland.
Just before 7:55 a.m. the first wave of Japanese aircraft arrived over their target area.
The USS Arizona exploded at approximately 8:06 a.m., sinking in less than nine minutes with 1,177 crew members aboard. The USS Arizona had been hit by a 1,760-pound armor-piercing bomb that went through the deck and ignited the forward ammunition magazine.
Several torpedoes hit the USS Oklahoma, causing it to roll over and trapping 400 crew members inside.
The USS Utah was being used as a training sub and capsized with more than 50 crew members aboard. The USS California and USS West Virginia sank at their moorings. The USS Maryland, USS Pennsylvania and USS Tennessee all suffered significant damage. One ship, the USS Nevada, attempted to leave the harbor and get out to sea. After taking several hits, the USS Nevada had to be beached to avoid sinking, blocking the entrance to Pearl Harbor.
Other military bases on Hawaii also received damage during the attack. Hundreds of additional aircraft were destroyed and hundreds of additional men were killed or wounded on these other installations.
American anti-aircraft fire began to achieve hits about five minutes into the attack.
There was a lull in the attack, with a second wave of attacking Japanese planes coming in at approximately 8:40 a.m. During the second wave, the USS Shaw was destroyed as well as the Sotoyoma and a floating dry-dock. The USS Nevada was heavily damaged during this second wave. Although the other installations were also under attack, some pilots were able to get into the air where they shot down some enemy planes.
The attack on Pearl Harbor ended just before 10 a.m. with America suffering the greatest defeat in U.S. history. American dead totaled 2,390 with hundreds more wounded. Twenty-one ships were sunk or damaged. American airpower had taken a devasting hit with as many as 188 aircraft destroyed.
The Japanese fleet lost 29 planes, 55 airmen, five midget submarines and nine crewmen.
The attack on Pearl Harbor, known as “Day of Infamy,” led the United States to declare war on Japan the following day, entering the United States into World War II.
Pearl Harbor is now known as “World War II Valor In The Pacific National Monument Pearl Harbor, Hawai’i” and includes the USS Arizona Memorial. Information in this article was taken from the Monument’s official brochure. To visit Pearl Harbor is truly a solemn experience.
The United States Navy continues to develop new technologies to identify the bodies of those service men buried unidentified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.