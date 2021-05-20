Edith Teter Elementary students had a wonderful end to their week last week. This school year has been an interesting one for activities and field trips. The pandemic has forced the school district and its teachers to contemplate and find more outdoor oriented field trips. Although the field trips taken may not be typical, the students have been enjoying their time spent in the outdoors and with their community, giving them more adventures right here in South Park.
The 5th grade took a walking field trip down to Fairplay Beach with the Keystone Science School to obtain hands-on experience on rock formations and the kinds of rocks that make them. The Keystone Science School itself has been a beneficial program for all students, whether elementary or middle school students. One of the latest civic projects that Keystone has coordinated was the cleaning up of Fairplay’s very own beach, the same beach that the students revisited this week … now much cleaner for both the students and the community alike.
The Severe Needs Classroom also took a field trip to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. During their time in class, they have focused on Jane Goodall and all the hard work she put forward in her preservation and education efforts regarding chimpanzees. This class read, “Bodies at Work” which described Jane Goodall’s determination to live in the jungle and study, despite the odds being stacked against her. During their time at the zoo, they observed the African and Primate Exhibits, anything related to the story they had been reading, to get a hands-on educational experience. The class was able to see parts of Jane Goodall’s story come to life right before their eyes.
The 4th grade took a walking field trip to the local park for some much needed fresh air and change of scenery. This class has experienced significant change this year, as have all the students. They successfully completed their state testing and are now rounding the corner as they edge closer to the end of the school year. In what was one of the hardest school years for students and teachers, perseverance was rewarded.
Although this year has been tough, these mountain kids are making the best of it. Their grit is irreplaceable, their trips well earned, and the time spent together, priceless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.