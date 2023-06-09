The Platte Canyon Resale Boutique celebrated their seventh anniversary on June 4 with a cookout and unveiling of a beautiful mural in downtown Bailey by local artist Miranda Linnehan.
DeBeeze Honey, also in business for seven years, and The Knotty Pine, in business with the same family for 53 years, contributed to the celebration and the mural.
Deb Wilkes, owner of DeBeeze Honey, said to the gathered crowd, “Thanks for all the support.”
“It helps established businesses to have more business surrounding them, bringing in more business,” stated Barb Pilcher, owner of The Knotty Pine.
Donna Peterson, Director of the Boutique, explained that the entirely volunteer non-profit started with six people seven years ago and has given back $155,604.38 to the community.
Linnehan has studied art in Europe and United States. She has completed private murals for residents. The idea behind the new mural is to draw business from Main Street to the front of the buildings housing The Boutique, DeBeeze Honey and The Knotty Pine.
The mural contains aspects of the three businesses with a bee flying, a lady eating ice cream and a package from The Boutique. The mural can be viewed between The Boutique/DeBeeze Honey and The Knotty Pine.
Hopefully, other businesses will have a mural painted by Linnehan to enhance the overall beauty of downtown Bailey.
“I am really honored to be a part of this community,” said Linnehan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.