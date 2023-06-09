The Platte Canyon Resale Boutique celebrated their seventh anniversary on June 4 with a cookout and unveiling of a beautiful mural in downtown Bailey by local artist Miranda Linnehan.

DeBeeze Honey, also in business for seven years, and The Knotty Pine, in business with the same family for 53 years, contributed to the celebration and the mural.

