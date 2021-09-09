The open area of dispersed camping above Tarryall Reservoir was abuzz Labor Day with activity by the group known as Focus on the Forest.
The group based in Woodland Park has for five years now been holding mass clean-up events in various areas of the Pikes Peak Region and has now expanded into South Park. After a briefing by Director, Shawn Nielson covering their purpose and a variety of safety measures, thirty volunteers dispersed to cover approximately a three-mile square radius with gloves, buckets, and grabbers.
In 2016, Shawn Nielson and Eve Woody went camping as they had many times before and it wasn’t unusual for them to come across trash and unattended campfires by irresponsible campers. However, this time, the campers next to them pulled out in the middle of the night leaving all their trash behind. Bears in the area found the trash and strew it all over. Nielson and Woody cleaned it all up and Nielson took to social media to vent his frustrations.
The rant received 120 responses in fifteen minutes and most of the comments were others who were as equally frustrated and wanting to know what they could do. After a brief discussion, Nielson and Woody gave birth to Focus on the Forest, an organization of volunteers that would get together and clean up camping areas and other related activities.
“I was tired of seeing trash where I wanted to camp. I decided to stop complaining and do something about it,” said Nielson.
Their first organized event was Quaker Ridge off 67 past Woodland Park and 68 volunteers joined them in their effort. This sparked even more interest and companies like Teller County Waste offered their support. Teller Waste loaned them dumpsters and helped pay the dump fees until the organization was able to get their own.
They still donate port-a-potties to events when needed. Other supporters are PMC Power Motive Corp., Ghost Rider Trucking, Tip Top Tree Cultivation, Vivid Optics Headlight Retrofit, Hardcastle Heating and Air, PK Enterprises, Inc., Monument Auto Clinic, MF Customs, Big O Tires, IREA, and Newmont Mining Corp.
Shortly after, Jim Zelones from Monument joined the clean-up efforts at Rampart Range and formed another chapter in his region; Tri-Lakes and they concentrate their efforts around the area of Mount Herman, but they join the Woodland Above the Clouds Chapter on other clean-up events. Zelones has also been doing graffiti removal.
“I would like to get chapters organized all across the state and really clean-up Colorado,” Nielson said.
The Tarryall clean-up produced about 200 pounds of trash in a couple of hours of scouring the area. The volunteers were treated to a lunch of hamburgers, hot dogs, fruit, and the fixings. Music played in the background and other campers were invited to join. According to Woodly, they have had campers inquire as to who they are and what they are doing and have brought their families and joined their efforts.
The biggest event so far was the clean-up of Old Stage Road with over 200 volunteers. They partner with the US Forest Service and collaborate with Stay on the Trail, Gun Clubs, 4X4 and OHV clubs, and other environmental groups.
The group in their five-year existence has cleaned up over 400,000 tons of trash including items such as appliances, tires and even a piano. In some areas, they have had to clean-up several needles, which are placed in hazmat containers and given to paramedics for proper disposal.
“We are one hundred percent volunteer, and through the generosity of our sponsors, we are making a difference, one piece at a time,” said Nielson.
