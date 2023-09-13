U.S. Representative Brittany Pettersen, who serves Colorado's 7th congressional district, has planned office hours on Tuesday, Sept. 19.
She will be available from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Park County Office Building, 856 Castello Avenue, in Fairplay.
Pettersen's staff said she will be able to help with passports, the IRS, veteran benefits, Medicare and Social Security, immigration, and more.
