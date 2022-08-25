Aug. 26:
Free Concert in Fairplay. Hazel Miller and The Collective, free peaches and ice cream, Front St., 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Aug 26-28:
Breckenridge Hogfest - Bourbon & Bacon Festival, tickets available at Rockymountainevents.com
Aug. 27:
Hartsel Days, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Aug. 27:
Comedy Club at Rocky Mountain Cigar Company, 6:45 p.m.
Aug. 27:
The Outdoor Lab Foundation is hosting a Volunteer Workday at the Mt. Evans campus, 20973 Wellington Lake Rd, Bailey, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Aug. 28:
Hartsel Days, 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Aug. 28:
Bailey Art and Flea Market, 4 River Dr., 9 a m.- 3 p.m.
Aug. 28:
The Middle Way Sanctuary Riding Lessons, all day
Aug. 28:
South Park Run Club
Meet in front of the Recreation Center in Fairplay 9 a.m.
Aug. 28:
Shinrin Yoku – Forest Therapy, 8:30 - 11 a.m., Fairplay Beach
Aug. 29:
Free Diaper giveaway (while supplies last) Mondays
at Public Health Offices in Bailey and Fairplay,
10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Sept. 2:
South Park City After Dark, call for appointment time
