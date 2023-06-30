The Park County Historical Society will tour Estabrook on July 8 as part of its 2023 Park County Historic Sites tours.
Interested people should meet at McGraw Park in Bailey at the PCHS Heritage Center at 10:30 a.m. The group will head to Estabrook on Park County Road 68 and begin the tour at the Berger Ranch. The host will be Bart Berger. He will be giving a tour of his family homestead that has been in their family since circa 1880.
The group will then view the Estabrook Depot and an iron truss bridge from the Denver, South Park and Pacific Railroad. After eating a sack lunch, we will have options to explore in the Estabrook area, viewing the Rivercliff lodge, made famous in the book “Big City Dropout” by Pete Smythe.
Participants should come prepared for the ever changing Colorado weather, bring a camera, sack lunch and plenty of water.
All are welcome. Nonmembers are asked to donate or join the Park County Historical Society. Proceeds will fund future trips.
Call 303-838-7740 for more information. www.parkcountyhistory.com or visit our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ParkCountyHistorical.
