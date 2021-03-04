“Every hidden cell is throbbing with music and life, every fiber thrilling like harp strings,” is a quote of John Muir, also known as John of the Mountains or father of the National Parks. Maryanne Rozzi of Como fills our mountains with the music of her harps. Rozzi is the Artist of the Month for Park County Creative Alliance.
Rozzi was born in Detroit, Mich., but when she was three, her family moved to the country outside the small village of Oak Grove, which was somewhat between Detroit and East Lansing. She attended both elementary and high schools in Howell, which is about eight miles from Oak Grove.
During the summer between her junior and senior years in high school, Rozzi was asked to perform with a symphonic wind ensemble to tour Japan for six weeks. “I was given two options: to attend Tanglewood in Michigan, a summer youth music school, or to perform and travel with a wind ensemble, which would tour Japan for six weeks. Of course, I chose the Japan tour,” she explained.
After returning to Seattle from Japan, the tour continued for two more weeks traveling from Seattle and finished at Michigan State University.
Following high school, she attended Michigan State University and obtained a Bachelor of Music degree in Music Performance. Her major instrument at that time was the clarinet, but she loved listening to the harpists taking their lessons next door.
After her junior year at MSU, she auditioned for the principal clarinetist chair for the Michigan Youth Symphony Orchestra, which was to tour Finland that summer. She had already been playing and performing with them throughout high school and with the Lansing Youth Symphony Orchestra. She was awarded the position and toured for eight weeks in Finland.
While she was a senior, the harp professor was accepting students for private lessons on the harp. The only requirements were being a music student at MSU and no background in harp or any stringed instrument. She fit the requirements and began lessons. “I fell in love with it and knew that one day I would have one of my own,” said Rozzi.
After graduation she took office jobs with a secretarial service at MSU. She used her time off between assignments to travel to Colorado to see friends, and decided she wanted to move to Colorado. She worked at MSU for six more years and then made her way to Colorado Springs. On the weekends, she would hop on her motorcycle and head for the mountains. She really liked Park County, and on one trip, she read about a job opening in The Flume for Administrative Assistant at Colorado State University Cooperative Extension in Fairplay. “I filled out an application, went for an interview and was hired. That was in 1980, and I have been living here ever since,” she happily explained.
Throughout the years, she yearned to get back into music and to finally have a harp sitting in her living room. She also wanted to give private music lessons and perform. She located a harp builder in Grand Junction and purchased her first harp, and took weekly private lessons from a harp instructor in Colorado Springs. “I then went on my own to discover the music which resonates within me,” she said.
Rozzi owns four harps now: a Lyon and Healy Concert Grand Pedal Harp; a Pratt Chamber Harp, which has similar sound as a pedal harp, but is a lever harp, unique with 36 strings and extended soundboard; a Triplett Celtic Eclipse; and a Blevins Celtic Lap Harp. Besides her harps, she plays the flute, and is learning to play the hammered dulcimer.
Rozzi has performed background music at Salado restaurant for special occasion dinners, and Victorian Tea at the Fairplay-Valiton Hotel in Fairplay. She also played at the Plein Air Awards Ceremony, Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort in Nathrop, and a new business opening in Current Imports in Salida. She also teaches private harp lessons for all ages. “I am looking forward to performing at all my regular gigs again, once COVID takes a back seat to daily life,” she said.
From her years of performing and teaching, she shared a couple of memories that touched her heart. One memory was when she was asked to give a short presentation about the harp to second graders at Edith Teter Elementary School in Fairplay some years ago. She had asked the class to come close and sit on the floor around her. She wanted them to get a close look at the harp as it was being played. When she started to play, the entire class laid down on the floor and thought they were supposed to take a nap. After the presentation a little boy ran up to her and gave a big hug telling her he loved the harp and thanked her for coming.
Another was when she was performing at Salado restaurant in Fairplay on Christmas Eve for their holiday dinner. The restaurant was full. When she began to play the entire restaurant went completely silent. That was a surprise, since she was hired to play background music. One woman diner and her husband came up to Rozzi as they were about to leave, held her hand, and said, “My husband and I decided to come here for dinner before we went to church and had no idea you would be playing. Now, as we are getting ready to head to the church, we feel as though we have already been.”
She loves living in, as she described, “one of the most unique and beautiful places in Colorado: South Park.” She went onto say that “it is brutal country, but unrivaled in contrast by a serene and peaceful solace. It is a place conducive to the creative mind and soul – a place that allows the freedom to express myself musically – a place to quiet the demands and challenges of daily life so I can choose the quiet place instead.
“I am so fortunate to live here, and to have the opportunity to wrap myself around my harp and make music,” she concluded.
If anyone would like to book Rozzi or if someone is interested in lessons, she can be reached at 719-838-0279 or email solarozzi@yahoo.com.
Park County Creative Alliance is an organization uniting Park County through the arts while helping to support and promote local artists from all genres such as writers, musicians, painters, photographers and so much more. Learn more about PCCA by visiting the website parkcreates.org. Be sure and pick up an Art in Adventuring Map found in various locations throughout Park County and a little beyond. PCCA can also be found on Facebook.
