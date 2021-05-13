Consider following this advice as you clean up your property in preparation for the coming wildfire season:
Home Ignition Zone: Wind-blown embers generated during wildfires are the single biggest hazard wildfires posed to homes. To reduce this risk address:
Leaves and needles – Keep your roof, rain gutters and deck free of debris.
Door mats – Wind-blown embers can settle in the door mat’s cutouts and bristles.
Roof and soffit vents – Ensure that vents have metal wire mesh screen with openings no greater than 1/8 inch.
Chimneys – Prevent creosote buildup and chimney fires by cleaning your chimney multiple times per burning season.
Windows – Repair or replace damaged or loose window screens and broken windows.
Decks – Do not store wood products or other flammable materials under decks.
Screened decks – consider metal wire mesh screening with openings no greater than 1/8 inch.
Fuel-free area – Create a fuel-free area within 5 feet of your home’s perimeter.
Mow or weed-whip grasses within 30 feet of the home.
Overhanging vegetation – Trim back all vegetation overhanging the home.
Juniper shrubs – Not native to the area; juniper shrubs are very resinous, therefore highly flammable. It’s recommended that all juniper shrubs be removed.
Juniper trees – Not native to the area; juniper trees are very resinous, therefore highly flammable. It’s recommended that all juniper trees be removed.
Ladder fuels – Remove shrubs that are growing next to trees. Remove dead and live limbs 6 - 10 feet up all trees. Young trees: remove limbs up to 1/3 of their height.
Crown spacing – Create crown spacing between all trees that are within 30 feet of a building to prevent a crown fire from racing across the top of the trees. It is recommended that crown spacing from limb tip to limb tip be a minimum of 20 feet on level ground. The steeper the ground slopes, the greater crown spacing should be.
Firewood – Flammable; stack firewood at least 30 feet from all buildings.
Propane tanks – Ensure that flammable materials are cleared 3-5 feet around all propane tanks.
Driveway – Ensure fire engines can access your home. Remove vegetation to create 15-feet-wide and 15-feet-tall ingress and egress.
Outer area crown spacing – Create crown spacing between all trees that are within 30-100 feet of all buildings to prevent a crown fire from racing across the top of trees. It is recommended that crown spacing from limb tip to limb tip be a minimum of 10 feet on level ground. The steeper the ground slopes, the greater crown spacing should be.
Roadway right-of-way – Create a 10-foot buffer by removing vegetation between your property and the county road. Encourage your neighbors also to create this buffer to ensure a survivable evacuation route during a wildfire event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.