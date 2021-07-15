Park County Sheriff’s Office
Week of July 5, 2021 – July 11, 2021
The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 20 Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 26 animal control calls, 10 ATV/Dirtbikes on County Road calls, 5 Campfire-illegal Campfire calls, 12 Motor Assist calls, 23 REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, 1 Search & Rescue calls, 76 traffic calls and 9 welfare check and 456 Misc Other calls. The total calls amounted to 638 with the following arrests:
William Keith Barrow from Wheat Ridge was arrested 7/5/21 on charges of driving under the influence; driving under suspension. He was released on a $1,000 cash/surety bond 7/6/21.
Richard Turner Eichert from Bailey was arrested 7/6/21 on a warrant from Park County for fugitive of justice. He is still in custody.
Justine Naomi Gotzkov from Fairplay was arrested 7/6/21 on charges of controlled substance-possession schedule 1 or 2; registration-fictitious plate; plus 2 warrants from Park County for failure to appear and 1 warrant from Summit County. She was released on a $2,000 cash/surety bond 7/6/21.
Erik Christopher Muresewick from Alma was arrested 7/7/21 on a warrant from Park County for failure to appear. He was released on a $3,000 PR bond 7/8/21.
Johnathan Henry Padilla from Brighton was arrested 7/8/21 on charges of menacing-real/simulated weapon; 3rd degree assault; 2 charges of child abuse; criminal mischief-under $300; harassment. He was released on a $1,000 PR bond 7/8/21.
Daniel Roy Parker from Bailey was arrested 7/5/21 on charges of harassment; domestic violence enhancer. He was released on a PR bond 7/6/21.
