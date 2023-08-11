NextFifty Initiative announced $306,000 in grants to eight organizations in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and across Southern Colorado that are working to improve the lives of older adults and their caregivers. The organizations are located in El Paso, Pueblo, Park, Rio Grande, Custer, and Huerfano counties.
NextFifty Initiative, which funds game-changing efforts to improve and sustain the quality of life for people in their second 50 years, announced a total of $2.9 million in grants to 65 organizations around Colorado. In all, NextFifty received 238 requests for funding from organizations requesting more than six times the amount of funding available.
“The strong response to our request for proposals demonstrates the great need for additional funding to support older adults and caregivers in Colorado,” said Chandra Matthews, Director of Programs at NextFifty Initiative. “We designed Flexible Support grants to allow organizations to request the type of support they most need to meet the evolving needs of older people in their communities, and it’s clear to us that the need for this type of funding is high.”
The organizations that received funds serve older adults in a variety of categories including caregiver support, community life, elder justice, health, housing, multi-generational support, social services, technology, transportation, and workforce/employment.
Recipients in Southern Colorado include:
Pueblo Cooperative Care Center – The largest emergency food service program in Southern Colorado will use its $50,000 grant from NextFifty Initiative to expand its home delivery of food, hygiene, and basic essentials. The center also provides yearly wellness checks and works to minimize social isolation for older adults.
West Custer County Library District – The $1,000 grant will be used to purchase memory kits for older adults to check out from their community library.
La Veta Village, Inc. – Located in La Veta and the only assisted living community in a 60-mile radius, La Veta Village will use its $30,000 grant to support general operating costs.
Park County Senior Coalition – Based in Fairplay, the Park County Senior Coalition will use its $25,000 grant to provide delivery of meal boxes and frozen meals, transportation, chore assistance, and monthly senior activities for older adults.
High Valley Community Center – The High Valley Community Center, located in Del Norte, will use its $50,000 grant to provide meals four times a week and also organize community activities for older adults. The organization serves a large population of low-income adults, many of whom are caretakers for their grandchildren.
Westside CARES – Based in Colorado Springs, Westside CARES provides housing and other services to those experiencing homelessness. The $30,000 grant will support hiring a director of housing navigation and seasonal contractors to work with older adults who are tenuously housed or unhoused.
Springs Rescue Mission – The $100,000 grant will be used to provide direct services for unhoused adults over age 50 in the Colorado Springs area. This will include providing safe shelter and nutritious meals, and supporting front-line staff providing case management, job training, and housing navigation services for unhoused older adults.
Harley’s Hope Foundation – The $20,000 grant to Harley’s Hope Foundation, based in Colorado Springs, will help ensure that low-income older adults and their pets stay together. The grant will support general operating expenses.
