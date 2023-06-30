The Rural USDA program offers single family direct home loans with zero down payment and currently a four percent interest rate. After writing about this program two weeks ago, there were many follow-up questions.
The questions and answers from the Rural USDA State Director Armando Valdez and his team follow: Questions on USDA Rural Development Direct Home Loan Program
1. What are the annual income requirements?
For a family of 1-4 persons, the income limit is $90,000.
For a family of 5-8 persons, the income limit is $118,800.
2. Is there a checklist for the home?
We do not have a checklist for potential homeowners. The home must be decent, safe, sanitary and energy efficient. A third- party inspection will be required. If the home is built prior to 1978, Lead Based Paint requirements must be met and peeling paint will be addressed. Post-1978 exterior paint may be required to be addressed if the home inspector states there is an issue (example-raw wood exposed).
3. What additional home requirements must be met?
The home must be decent, safe, and sanitary. A whole house inspection (licensed inspector) will be required on existing dwellings.
4. How many home loans in Park County have been provided in the past five years?
Since Fiscal Year 2018, two home loans have been processed.
5. What are the qualifications that the buyer must meet?
An applicant needs to be income eligible, be a US citizen or a noncitizen who qualifies as a legal alien, the home must be their principal residence, show legal capacity to incur the loan obligation, be credit qualified, have dependable and stable income and show repayment ability. A mid-credit score of 640 or higher on their Tri-Merge Credit Report will result in no further credit evaluation unless an applicant has significant delinquency. An applicant may still become eligible with a mid-credit score of 640 or below, but a full credit analysis must be conducted.
Applicants can view income limits for Park County at https://www.rd.usda.gov/sites/default/files/RD-DirectLimitMap.pdf. Park County falls under Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO MSA.
6. How does a person who wants to buy a home take the first step?
The first step would be to complete the online Eligibility Assessment https://eligibility.sc.egov.usda.gov/eligibility/welcomeAction.do?pageAction=assessmentType or contact one of our field offices - https://www.rd.usda.gov/contact-page/colorado-contacts.
7. Does every location in Park County qualify as “rural” for this program?
Yes, all of Park County is eligible.
8. What if someone has middle level income, but is currently living in a camper or other substandard living situation? Can they apply for the loan?
The purpose of the Direct Single Family Housing Loan program is to provide low- and very low-income people who will live in rural areas with an opportunity to own adequate but modest, decent, safe and sanitary dwellings and related facilities. The Direct Loan program offers persons who do not currently own adequate housing, and who cannot obtain other credit, the opportunity to acquire, build, rehabilitate, improve, or relocate dwellings in rural areas as and it must be your principal residence.
9. How long does it take to qualify?
Once a complete application is received, an underwriter has 30 days to make a determination.
10. Can someone who is 65 or older apply for a home loan?
Yes, they can apply.
11. What else should applicants know?
Reach out to a member of our team for any homeownership questions. https://www.rd.usda.gov/contact-page/colorado-contacts.
12. Is there a limit on the size of the house or lot?
There is no specific limitation to the size/acreage of the site, provided it is not large enough to be subdivided under local subdivision regulations. In Colorado, this is usually one acre or less; however, there may be limited circumstances when it can be larger than one acre. The site must not have income-producing land and it must be
modest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.