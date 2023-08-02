A board meeting of the Florissant Fire Protection District was held Tuesday, July 25, and Judy Dunn, VP of the board, through a State of the District report, shared an account of what they have been faced with and accomplishments made.
She reported that the previous chief had deleted all records pertaining to every volunteer and Fire Corp volunteer, including equipment they were assigned. The previous board records and emails had also been deleted.
Twelve previous volunteers returned their gear. Some stated they were not issued radios or full gear. They do have at least two people they know of who have not returned their gear or radios, and it has been determined that there are seven missing radios which have now been turned off. The stations were filthy, with moldy food and full garbage cans which had not been emptied. They found limited tools on the trucks and no Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) gear on any of the trucks; one of the trucks didn’t have any water in it. Due to the lack of records, etc. numerous bills have come up that had to be paid immediately, depleting the district’s resources.
However, several people stepped up, and the stations have all been cleaned. All trucks have been worked on and are back in service, full of tools, hoses, SCBA, and water. All medical supplies have been reorganized. They have inventoried bunker gear and radios to determine what is missing. The offices have been cleaned and files organized. They finally got two district laptops returned. Some emails from Holt’s computer have been restored. Control of the audio and visual recording system has been gained. Two cell phones in Holt’s possession (his and his daughter’s) have been returned.
Training is back in full swing. A Fire Danger sign, that had been sitting around uninstalled, is now installed. The helipad lights at Station One were all broken, but have now been repaired. Ute Pass Regional Ambulance Department donated eight VHS radios. Divide Fire Protection District donated old bunker and wildland gear and shared great advice on bookkeeping and policies.
The best news is they now have 24 Firefighters and 28 Fire Corp Members or Event volunteers, who have all had basic background checks completed. They have responded to every call that has come in since Holt’s termination, and a half dozen or more volunteers have responded to three alarm fires, many medical calls at all hours, and have been on standby for neighboring district wildfires, attended an event at an elementary school and replaced a community member's smoke detectors and batteries.
All work has been accomplished through the help of numerous community volunteers who donated time, treasure, and talent to get the department to where it needs to be and in preparation for the upcoming Pancake Breakfast.
In other news, President Paul del Toro reported that former president Starla Thompson made mention of a grant, but when they checked into it, nothing had been done to satisfy the needs of the grant and allocations were near completion. They asked for a reinstatement and were given three days to complete the application requirements. Bonnie Walters volunteered to work on the grant requirements, and FFPD was awarded a grant of just over $30,000.
“It’s been a rough start, but we are grateful to all the volunteers who have come forward to help, and we are definitely getting a handle on things,” Dunn commented later.
