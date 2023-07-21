Park County, CO - Park County Government is dedicated to making sure all residents have daily access to clean, safe drinking water and environmentally sound wastewater solutions. That is why we have launched the Residential Well Grant Program designed to assist Park County residents with the installation of a new well system or repair/rehabilitation of existing well systems.
To be considered for funding, applicants must have a physical location in unincorporated Park County and meet the at least one of the following conditions:
No access to water (municipal or well), or;
Damaged, non-functioning, or undersized well system, or;
Have a well system which has been deemed “out of compliance” by Park County.
Interested? Please fill out the Well Water Upgrade Program Application, available online or paper format. Do your best to complete as much of the form as possible and we will be in contact with you.
Applications are due by September 1, 2023.
This program is funded through Local Relief Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) from the U.S. Treasury. American Rescue Plan Act dollars are critical to the county’s financial plan for recovery which includes a mix of federal, state, and local stimulus funds. Please note, the funds are limited to individual property owners who live in Park County full-time and will be distributed based on level of need, costs and other factors. Please visit our website for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.