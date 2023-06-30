Practically all outdoor summer events are promoted with the promise of great food, foot-stomping good music, a broad selection of vendors and fun for the whole family. Organizers of Bailey Days made all of those bold claims this year, and they delivered on all counts.
The two-day annual event in downtown Bailey was sponsored by the Platte Canyon Area Chamber of Commerce June 24-25. The theme for this year’s shindig was “Timber Tunes,” and special emphasis was placed on putting together an all-star lineup of local musicians that was sure to get folks off of their backsides and onto the dance floor.
The live music started Saturday with the easy-listening sounds of the Josh Walker Band and was followed by the Blood Brothers, the Swing Shirt Band and the John Weeks Band. Also on Day One, a High Noon Auction was conducted with Jim Wilson serving as the auctioneer. The kids were busy embarking on a treasure hunt at noon, and all of the events were enhanced by the silky-smooth voice of Mark Spirroff of Conifer Radio. Dancers from the Peak Academy also pitched in with a stirring performance of their own.
Saturday’s and Sunday’s festivities were opened with flag-raising presentations by members of the American Legion Post 2527 in Shawnee, and that same group closed each day with flag retreat ceremonies.
Day Two was every bit as entertaining as the first, as the lineup of bands included musician Randall McKinnon and the Tune Farmers at McGraw Park, and Chris Daniels and the Kings on the Mainstage on Main Street. Chris Daniels and the Kings have been performing together for almost three decades, and that experience was evident during what turned out to be a lengthy performance complete with an encore. The band’s soulful collection of classic funk and dance tunes kept the dancefloor occupied throughout the performance.
Events at McGraw Park were coordinated by the Park County Historical Society, as was the auction which garnered more than $3,600 toward the preservation of Park County history.
Park County Commissioners Dave Wissel and Amy Mitchell were in attendance over the weekend, as was Congresswoman Brittany Pettersen.
“Considering that this was the first time many of our volunteers and event planners had taken part in this event in those capacities, I thought the weekend went exceptionally well,” said Platte Canyon Area Chamber of Commerce President, Robb Green. “All of the bands were extremely good, the weather was great and we couldn’t have asked for a better event.”
