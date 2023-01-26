The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 18 Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 16 animal control calls, 0 ATV/Dirtbikes on County Roads calls, 0 Campfire-Illegal Campfire calls, 11 Motor Assist calls, 11 REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, 0 Search & Rescue calls, 38 traffic calls and 3 welfare check and 163 Misc Other calls. The total calls amounted to 260 with the following arrests:
Johannis Thomas Abrahamse from Florissant was arrested on 1/21/23 on charges of driving under influence of alcohol or drugs or both; speeding 10-19 over limit; weapon-prohibited use-drunk w/gun. He was released on a $,1000 cash bond on 1/22/23.
Jeffrey Raymond McKenzie from Littleton was arrested on 1/21/23 on charges of driving after revocation prohibited (HTO); speeding 20-24 over limit. He was released on a $250 cash bond on 1/21/23.
Yuriy Odnoralov from Chino Hills, CA, was arrested on 1/17/23 on charges of driving under the influence; alcohol-open container/drink in vehicle; driver’s license-driving w/out. He is also being held on 2 fugitive of justice warrants – Arapahoe County and Clear Creek County. He is still in custody.
Jeffrey James Salazar from Walsenburg was arrested on 1/17/23 on a warrant from Park County for failure to appear. He was released on a $2,000 PR bond on 1/19/23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.