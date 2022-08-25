The Park County Senior Coalition has great news to share. As they wrap up the end of the fiscal year we wanted to highlight their 2021-2022 success. The PCSC provided four times more services in fiscal year 2021-2022 than the previous year. They diversified funding, stabilized the organization, and renewed community and client relationships. Park County Senior Coalition Executive Director Jennie Danner states, “We have been working extremely hard to build a strong foundation for the organization, create sustainability, carry the mission as a torch, and provide services for senior residents throughout all of Park County. We could not have this level of success without our grantors, donors, volunteers, board of directors, staff, community partners, and of course our senior clients. Our new logo is a symbol of this positive growth. The senior population will continue to increase each year, and we look forward to continuing to grow with it.”
The Park County Senior Coalition distributed 4,946 meals throughout the county, reimbursed 2,170 rides to medical appointments and the grocery store, financed 138 chores such as chimney sweeping or snow removal, supported 314 hours of homemaking/light house cleaning and provided 221.25 hours of case management. PCSC served 208 unduplicated clients, and the total number served in the fiscal year was 742.
