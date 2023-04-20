Fred, George and Ruby
(Photo courtesy of Bea Everest)

Nine-year-old Ruby Bennefield is a 4-H member raising two pigs for her livestock project. She will show these pigs at the Park County  Fair  in July. 

One of Ruby’s pigs is a Catch A  Pig that a sponsor  purchased. She is required to send her sponsor a letter each month to update the progress of her animals.

