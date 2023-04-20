Nine-year-old Ruby Bennefield is a 4-H member raising two pigs for her livestock project. She will show these pigs at the Park County Fair in July.
One of Ruby’s pigs is a Catch A Pig that a sponsor purchased. She is required to send her sponsor a letter each month to update the progress of her animals.
The Flume will follow Ruby’s project progress. The following is Letter 1, reproduced as written:
dear Mr. Ostertag thank you for sposering my catch a pig isn’t lonely. I named my pigs fred and george. george is the catch a pig and weighs 86 pounds. fred is the other pig and he ways 106 pounds. I name them this, because Harry Potter is one of my favorite books and in Harry Potter there is the twins and they are named fred and george. My catch a pig george is a yorkshire. but fred is a blue butt. the twins in Harry Potter always stick together my pigs sthck together in the trailer, pen, at niight, and throur going into the pen. The pigs love the feed its a show feed. I fed them watermelon they thoht it was good but weird. The next day a fed them apples but they thohght the same thing. I took them for a walk in the barn today they loved it they thought it was fun and exciting. When they go to the cat room it has a lought of straw and they thought it was like a free buffet. I’m walking them every day around the barn. Today I fed them marshmellows fred loved them, but george didn’t like them. Findly, thank you so soso much for sponsoring my catch a pig.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.