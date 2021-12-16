After many, many years of dedicated service to the Guffey Community Charter School, Frank Ruvo, board president, is retiring from his position and the December board meeting was his last one.
Ruvo arrived in Guffey in 1978 and was among the early residents of the newly formed Pike Trails subdivision west of Guffey. Ruvo started at the school in 1988 as the chief cook and bottle washer, doing maintenance, preparing lunch, driving the school bus and much more. Ruvo retired from that position over six years ago, he said.
What Ruvo is most proud of is his volunteer time on the school board of directors and the forming of the Guffey Community Charter School, he said.
In 1961, the school was permanently closed when the state ordered all districts to re-district. There were so few students in Guffey’s 1st – 6th grades, that they were bused to Cripple Creek and Canon City. It was at this time that the Guffey School joined other schools in this part of Park County under the RE-2 School District.
In 1979, Bob and Peg Larson approached the RE-2 board to re-open the Guffey School but were turned down for lack of funds. In 1980, the Larsons opened a private school in their small home in Pike Trails called Black Mountain Elementary School for grades K – 6 taught by Bob. Peg kept her job in Canon City. Bob had taught in Canon City before that.
In 1981, under pressure from school students’ parents and the Larsons, as well as seeing the success of the Larson’s Black Mountain School, the RE-2 school board voted to remodel and modernize the old Guffey School building and re-open for classes. They hired Bob as teacher for grades K – 6 for the 1981 – 82 school year and Lennie Dilts as his aide.
The remodel was finally finished in December of 1981, and there were nineteen students in grades K – 6. Sometime in the early 1980’s Larson retired, and the RE-2 board had to hire two teachers to replace him.
In 1995 the RE-2 school district created the Charter School, which included the Lake George and Guffey schools. In 1996, Ruvo stepped up to being president of the school board of directors from vice president. By 1999, the Guffey School separated from the Lake George charter school, becoming the GCCS. There were too many differences between the two schools, and each wanted and needed to be a separate entity.
Ruvo helped steer the GCCS through several large projects over the years. In 1996, the school started a 4,500 square-foot, two story addition on the south side of the original adobe building, which was built by the community in 1918. The addition included a multi-purpose room, office and kitchen upstairs and two classrooms downstairs.
When the roof of the original building started sagging in 2011, it was completely torn off, some of the beams replaced, the old chimneys taken down to the new roof line, the old water storage tank in the attic was removed, the cupola with the original school bell was moved, and the roof were totally replaced.
High speed internet came to the GCCS and the local surrounding area in 2014. With grants and donations, the school purchased the twenty acres and the hill (the highest point in Guffey) adjoining and east of the school to acquire line-of-sight access to South Park Telephone’s high speed internet service. High speed internet is a must for schools in this day and age, said Pam Moore, then school principal.
At several board meetings, Ruvo has said “I am amazed at what goes on in this little school,” and Ruvo has been a large part of the school’s success with his service and dedication to the GCCS. A big thank you for all you have done, Frank. You will leave a large hole that won’t be able to be fully filled.
Ruvo will be spending time at a second home, and like he said, “I’m not leaving Guffey, I just won’t be here all the time.”
At the January board of directors meeting, there will be a discussion about how to fill Ruvo’s vacancy on the board. Possibly they will appoint someone to fill in for the remainder of Ruvo’s term, which is up in April, or wait until the April school board elections.
At this meeting during discussion of the consent agenda, Ruvo pointed out that the school’s sustainability fund had greatly increased due to a large donation from the Guffey Steampunk Society. Sadly, the society had to dissolve the non-profit corporation due to a lack of participation.
The consent agenda includes staff changes, changes in the bus route, all financials and any regular school calendar changes, stated school Principal Martine Walker.
In other matters the board approved the agenda, the November meeting minutes, and the consent agenda. The board acknowledged receipt of the administrator monitoring and board self-monitoring reports. Middle school teacher Jenny Hartman got married and is now Jenny Peck.
December 8 and 9, the middle school went on an overnight field trip to the wolf sanctuary in Westcliffe, said Walker, and will be doing another overnight next week to visit Canon City high school and the drone program in Florence.
Lynda MacDonald’s class had their overnight at the school, setting up their tents in the multi-purpose room and viewing through the school’s telescope.
The middle school spent one whole day making the school’s fundraising fire starters at the fire station. The fire starters are for sale at the school for $15 for 40 starters. There are about 30 bags left, said Walker.
December 16, the last day of school before winter break, will be a fun day. Santa’s Workshop, hosted by Sarah and Kathleen Van Egmond, will start at noon. The students “shop” gift items donated by the community for presents for their family. Santa’s elves wrap the presents for the students.
Around 3 p.m., Santa himself and his elves will be handing out Toys for Tots toys to all the kids from his rocking chair in the bed of his pick -up truck. The K – 2 grades class will also be singing three songs, one each for Christmas, Kwanza and Hanukah.
After receiving their toys, the students and their families are free to go home for winter break.
The meeting adjourned at 5:44. Board members present were Ruvo, Lawrence Epps, Laura Owens and chair for the meeting Dean Wilson. Chris Peterson had an excused absence.
