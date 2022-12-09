The Board of County Commissioners discussed and voted on a variety of agenda items Tuesday at its regularly scheduled meeting, eventually reaching unanimous consensus on each of the items discussed.
The first item considered was the approval of retirement and deferred compensation plans with the Colorado Retirement Association to benefit Park County employees.
Mandatory participant contributions for qualified employees of the county will equal four percent of their monthly compensation, not including bonuses, overtime pay, premiums for shift differential, fringe benefits, expense reimbursements, deferred compensation and welfare benefits.
Participating employees and eligible borrowers will also have the option to take out loans against their plans, and the county will make matching contributions for each participant who contributes compensation into the plan.
The board voted unanimously to enter the proposed agreement with the Colorado Retirement Association, and each commented separately that the plan would likely be beneficial to the long-term financial health of participating employees.
The board also approved the 2023 holiday schedule for Park County employees, which includes eight official holidays totaling 100 total hours.
Next on the agenda was a resolution to transfer $350,000 from the Park County Social Services Fund to the Park County Capital Fund, a move which would provide flexibility for the county in the event that such funds were needed to embark upon capital projects during the 2023 calendar year.
The commissioners also voted to amend the 2011 Park County government financial policies, as well as reserve policies, that have become outdated.
More specifically, the resolution calls for the modernization of the way the assessor’s office collects and prepares the assessment of properties to be delivered to the treasurer’s office for the collection of taxes, as well as the way the treasurer’s office collects property taxes.
“Up to 70% of property tax monies are received by the Treasurer’s office within the first two months of the year, and available for county operation expenditures,” the resolution stated.
Only one citizen, Bailey’s Robb Green, utilized Zoom to join the commissioners’ meeting virtually. Green’s concerns were centered on recent break-ins at Mudslingers Drive-Thru Coffee, China Village Restaurant and Moore Lumber, and he speculated that the current shortage of Park County Sheriff’s deputies was likely contributing to the recent increase of such incidents.
Green noted that recently elected commissioner Dave Wissel had been openly opposed to a ballot measure to support the Sheriff’s office via one percent sales tax. Wissel stated in his campaign that he believes there is as much as $1 million extra in the county’s budget which can be used to fund the Sheriff’s Office, and that he will demonstrate that by conducting a forensic audit upon taking office in January.
Commissioner Amy Mitchell agreed that drilling down on the county budget was a good idea, but disagreed with the notion that an excess of $1 million could be found.
Commissioner Dick Elsner stated his opinion that a forensic audit would be of little use, and added that the county’s budget is already audited annually.
“This is a situation where there’s just nothing to see here,” Elsner said.
Green added, “Wissel says he alone can find that money, so I guess we’ll have to wait on that as a last option.”
Elsner responded, “It sure is a last option, because I can’t find an extra million dollars here.”
The commissioners will not meet for a regular meeting next week because it is the third Tuesday of the month, but a special meeting will be held next week for the purpose of finalizing and approving the 2023 budget.
