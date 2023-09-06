A new full-time reporter is now on staff at The Flume. Her name is Meryl Phair. She started Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Phair will be covering the Town of Fairplay, the school district in Fairplay, Park County businesses and the people who live and work in the county.
Phair grew up in Massachusetts and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism from Mount Holyoke College. She then earned her Master of Arts in journalism from New York University's Carter Journalism Institute, graduating in 2022.
She's worked as a science writer for the NYU Center for Data Science, she was an editorial intern at Straus News Manhattan, and a news and politics intern at Salon Media Group.
She moved to Colorado in May.
If you have a story idea to share with her, please email it to mphair@orourkemediagroup.com.
Phair is joined in The Flume’s newsroom by longtime Bailey resident Marilyn Sturek, who is also a reporter.
