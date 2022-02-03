South Park parents are understandably keenly focused on dropping off and picking up their children each day at school.
Unfortunately, some seem so singularly focused on those endeavors that they fail to consider the safety of others, fail to observe speed limits and lane designations, and are leaving cars unattended resulting in unnecessary bottlenecks, chaos and frustration for all parties involved.
Most importantly, the collective disregard for traffic laws and staff members attempting to direct traffic has created an extremely dangerous situation for students entering and exiting school buildings on a daily basis.
The situation was discussed at length at Monday night’s meeting of the Park County RE-2 School Board, and a bevy of local leaders and traffic experts were also asked to join the discussion in search of solutions.
Among those lending input included Fairplay Mayor Frank Just, County Commissioner Ray Douglas, Fairplay Board of Trustees member and Mayor Pro Tem, Scott Dodge, and Fairplay Town manager Janell Sciacca.
Jason Nelson, an engineer from CDOT, also joined the discussion.
This group has been monitoring the traffic situation closely in recent weeks, and collectively described their observations as “disturbing.”
According to staff reports, there are two lanes on a one-way street starting at Hathaway Street and wrapping around in front of the school to exit onto Colorado State Highway 9.
The right lane is meant for dropping off and picking up students. It should be a line of traffic that is in continuous motion as vehicles pull up to drop off or pick up students onto the sidewalk, and then pull into the left lane to exit the campus.
The left lane is meant for pulling through the area after children are dropped off or picked up, but parents are pulling into the right lane, parking and getting out of their vehicles. This causes a back-up in that lane, with open spots scattered throughout the lane allowing for people to pull out of that lane into the left lane to move forward in the line.
As a whole, these circumstances create an extremely dangerous situation for students coming out of the elementary school with vehicles pulling in and out of a line of traffic all around them.
District Superintendent Cindy Bear and the Park County RE-2 school board joined Just and his team in an attempt to rectify the situation.
One of the first and most immediate actions the school will take is to have staff in the drop-off and pick-up line directing traffic and asking parents to stay in their vehicles and move forward as vehicles in front of them leave.
Staff will also help the younger students find their parents and escort them safely to their ride home. There were numerous other ideas discussed as well, including adding more signs on the road through campus, more education coming from the Superintendent to parents and staff about traffic safety and the “rules” at drop-off and pick-up, a possible number system for parents, a crossing guard training program through the school which will supply crossing guards in the needed areas, and many others.
Discussions between CDOT, the Town of Fairplay and the school district are slated to continue in the future, and all parties involved have vowed to continue monitoring the situation closely.
According to staff reports, te district is also asking people to slow down for those times when driving down Colorado State Highway 9.
“We need parents and staff to learn and respect the rules, and we need people to pay attention around the school,” said PCSD RE-2 Board President Sheia Waite. “Hopefully by spring, CDOT will be able to put a plan into effect and the school will be able to implement the crossing guard program and get more signs posted.”
